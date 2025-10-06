/5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australia soil ft 82* vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup

5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australia soil featuring unbeaten 82 vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup. The list of innings also includes unbeaten 90 against Australia in 2016 and 133 against Sri Lanka in 2012.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82* against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in T20 history. Chasing 160 in front of over 90,000 fans, India were struggling at 31/4 before Kohli produced a masterclass in composure and timing.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 133* against Sri Lanka in Hobart during the 2012 Commonwealth Bank Series is regarded as one of the finest ODI innings of his career. Chasing a massive target of 321 in just 40 overs to keep India’s tournament hopes alive, Kohli produced a masterclass in controlled aggression and precision.
Virat Kohli’s brilliant 141 in the second innings of the 2014 Adelaide Test against Australia remains one of the finest displays of fourth-innings batting in modern Test cricket. Chasing a daunting target of 364 on a turning pitch, Kohli led India’s charge with remarkable intent and composure.
Virat Kohli’s majestic 169 against Australia in the 2014 Melbourne Test was a testament to his class, determination, and leadership. Coming in under pressure after India lost early wickets in reply to Australia’s big first-innings total, Kohli displayed supreme confidence and technical brilliance.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90* against Australia in the first T20I at Adelaide in 2016 was a masterclass in precision and timing. Batting with supreme control, Kohli anchored India’s innings while maintaining an excellent scoring rate, showcasing his ability to blend aggression with elegance.