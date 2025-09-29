/From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup 2025

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Asia Cup 2025. This list also includes Pathum Nissanka, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.
India’s Abhishek Sharma finished as the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 with 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85 and strike rate of 200.00.
Sri Lanka's star opener, Pathum Nissanka, features second on this list with 261 runs in six matches at an average of 43.50 and strike rate of 160.12. He also scored the highest individual score of Asia Cup 2025 (107 off 58 balls against India).
With 217 runs in seven Asia Cup 2025 matches, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is next on the list. He ended the tournament with a good average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 116.04.
Indian star middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, features fourth on this list with 213 runs in seven matches at a brilliant average of 71.00. His resilient innings drove India to a successful chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Fakhar Zaman, known for his hard-hitting, features next on this list with 181 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.16. Zaman played the great innings of 46 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2025 but could not help his team to lift the trophy.