/5 air forces with the most advanced military helicopters

Military helicopters play a key role in modern warfare. Some countries lead the world with the most advanced helicopter fleets, combining firepower, technology, and versatility. Here are the top five nations with advanced military helicopters.
The US has the world’s largest and most advanced military helicopter fleet. It operates thousands of helicopters including the AH-64E Apache Guardian, known for advanced sensors, Hellfire missiles, and a titanium cockpit. The US invests billions in upgrades and new tech to keep its edge.
Russia’s helicopter fleet is second in size. It operates heavily armed helicopters like the Mi-28NM Havoc and Ka-52 Alligator. These machines have strong armor and powerful weapons, optimized for night and rough terrain operations.
China’s helicopter force includes the Z-10 attack helicopter and Mi-17 transport helicopters. The Z-10 is equipped with advanced radars and missiles. China has been rapidly expanding its fleet with domestic production and new models.
India operates a mix of Russian-made and indigenous helicopters including the Apache AH-64E and HAL Rudra. India recently received six Apache choppers, boosting its firepower, especially along contested border regions.
South Korea fields modern helicopters such as the Surion utility helicopter and the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. It continues to modernize with advanced avionics and weapon systems to protect its airspace.