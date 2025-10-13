LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 air forces with the most advanced military helicopters

5 air forces with the most advanced military helicopters

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 12:43 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 12:43 IST

Military helicopters play a key role in modern warfare. Some countries lead the world with the most advanced helicopter fleets, combining firepower, technology, and versatility. Here are the top five nations with advanced military helicopters.

United States - About 5,700 Helicopters
1 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

United States - About 5,700 Helicopters

The US has the world’s largest and most advanced military helicopter fleet. It operates thousands of helicopters including the AH-64E Apache Guardian, known for advanced sensors, Hellfire missiles, and a titanium cockpit. The US invests billions in upgrades and new tech to keep its edge.

Russia - Around 1,500 Helicopters
2 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Russia - Around 1,500 Helicopters

Russia’s helicopter fleet is second in size. It operates heavily armed helicopters like the Mi-28NM Havoc and Ka-52 Alligator. These machines have strong armor and powerful weapons, optimized for night and rough terrain operations.

China - Nearly 1000 Military Helicopters
3 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

China - Nearly 1000 Military Helicopters

China’s helicopter force includes the Z-10 attack helicopter and Mi-17 transport helicopters. The Z-10 is equipped with advanced radars and missiles. China has been rapidly expanding its fleet with domestic production and new models.

India - Around 900 Helicopters
4 / 5
(Photograph: Boeing.com)

India - Around 900 Helicopters

India operates a mix of Russian-made and indigenous helicopters including the Apache AH-64E and HAL Rudra. India recently received six Apache choppers, boosting its firepower, especially along contested border regions.

South Korea - About 700 Helicopters
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

South Korea - About 700 Helicopters

South Korea fields modern helicopters such as the Surion utility helicopter and the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. It continues to modernize with advanced avionics and weapon systems to protect its airspace.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built
6

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire
7

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list
5

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins
5

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins