/From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 active Indian batters with most Test runs

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five active Indian batters with most runs in Test cricket. This list also includes Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant
The former Indian Test vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, tops the list of active Indian batters with most runs in Tests. In 85 matches, he has scored 5077 runs at an average of 38.46. His tally also includes 12 centuries.
India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features second on this list with 3990 runs in 86 Test matches. His tally also includes 27 half-centuries and six centuries.
Recently, Jadeja also went past former Indian captain MS Dhoni to become fourth Indian with most sixes in Test cricket(80).
KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In Tests, Rahul has played 64 matches and scored 3889 runs at an average of 36.00. His tally also includes 11 centuries and 19 half-centuries.
India's star middle-order batter, Rishabh Pant, is next on the list. In 47 Test matches, Pant has scored 3427 runs at an average of 44.50. His tally also includes eight centuries and 18 half-centuries.
Pant’s fearless batting, especially in places like South Africa, England and Australia, makes him a true match-winner.
India's current Test captain, Shubman Gill, is next on this list with 2697 runs in 38 Test matches. His tally also includes nine centuries.
Gill has recently achieved a unique feat by becoming the second Indian Test captain to score a half-century in his debut Test innings both at home and away and joined Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list.