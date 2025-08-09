From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, 5 active batters with most T20I runs, surprisingly no Indian on list

From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, here's a look at the top five active batters with most runs in T20Is. Check who tops the list.
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20Is. In 128 T20Is, he scored 4223 runs at an average of 39.83. His record tally also includes three centuries and 36 half-centuries.
The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features second on this elite list. He scored 3700 runs in 137 matches at an average of 35,92. His tally also includes 27 half-centuries and one century.
Ireland's opener Paul Stirling features third on this elite list. In 151 T20Is, he scored 3669 runs at an average of 26.79.
Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan features fourth on this list. In 106 T20I matches, he scored 3414 runs at an average of 47.41. His tally also includes 30 half-centuries and one century.
The star Malaysian young batter, Virandeep Singh, features fifth on this elite list. In 102 T20I matches, he scored 3013 runs at an average of 37.66. His tally also includes one century and 21 half-centuries.