LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, 5 active batters with most runs in T20Is, surprisingly no Indian on list

From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, 5 active batters with most T20I runs, surprisingly no Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 18:11 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 18:11 IST

From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, here's a look at the top five active batters with most runs in T20Is. Check who tops the list.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4223 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4223 runs

The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20Is. In 128 T20Is, he scored 4223 runs at an average of 39.83. His record tally also includes three centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Jos Buttler (England) - 3700 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 3700 runs

The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features second on this elite list. He scored 3700 runs in 137 matches at an average of 35,92. His tally also includes 27 half-centuries and one century.

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3669 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3669 runs

Ireland's opener Paul Stirling features third on this elite list. In 151 T20Is, he scored 3669 runs at an average of 26.79.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 3414 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 3414 runs

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan features fourth on this list. In 106 T20I matches, he scored 3414 runs at an average of 47.41. His tally also includes 30 half-centuries and one century.

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) - 3013 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) - 3013 runs

The star Malaysian young batter, Virandeep Singh, features fifth on this elite list. In 102 T20I matches, he scored 3013 runs at an average of 37.66. His tally also includes one century and 21 half-centuries.

Trending Photo

From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, 5 active batters with most T20I runs, surprisingly no Indian on list
5

From Jos Buttler to Mohammad Rizwan, 5 active batters with most T20I runs, surprisingly no Indian on list

Park Hyung-sik's best k-dramas, movies: Jurors, Hwarang, Doctor Slump and more
8

Park Hyung-sik's best k-dramas, movies: Jurors, Hwarang, Doctor Slump and more

6 Anime series that started strong but fell apart by the end
7

6 Anime series that started strong but fell apart by the end

'40 year space journey': This nuclear power source has pushed NASA's Voyager-1 beyond our solar system
7

'40 year space journey': This nuclear power source has pushed NASA's Voyager-1 beyond our solar system

From Shubman Gill to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Indian batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20s
5

From Shubman Gill to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Indian batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20s