/5,000 people, nuclear reactors and jet runways: How modern aircraft carriers power the world’s mightiest navies

The scale of life on an aircraft carrier is astonishing. A US Navy Nimitz-class vessel carries over 5,000 personnel when fully operational and deployed, this is equivalent to a small town, complete with everything they need to live and work at sea. There are medical bays that function as full hospitals with surgical theatres, intensive care units, and dental clinics. Galleys operate around the clock, serving over 18,000 meals daily. There are bakeries, barber shops, gyms, post offices, chapels, and even television broadcasting studios for crew morale. Freshwater is produced through onboard desalination plants, while advanced waste management systems recycle and dispose of refuse safely. Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant similarly accommodates over 1,700 sailors and aviators, with facilities that rival any modern base on land.