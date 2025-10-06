LOGIN
3I/ATLAS is near Mars! How much time will take to cross Earth?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 18:16 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 18:16 IST

3I/ATLAS passed close to Mars on 3 October 2025. But when will it pass near Earth? Scientists await its December journey as it speeds through our solar system, revealing cosmic secrets.

1 / 6
1 / 6
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Close to Mars

On 3 October 2025, 3I/ATLAS came very close to Mars, passing just 30 million kilometres away. This gave Mars satellites a rare chance to study this interstellar visitor up close.

2 / 6
2 / 6
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Incredible Speed

The comet is flying through space at nearly 219,000 kilometres per hour. Its fast movement indicates it comes from far beyond our solar system.

3 / 6
3 / 6
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Unique Path

3I/ATLAS follows an unusual, wide orbit seen in objects from outside our solar system. It is on a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it will leave our solar system forever after passing nearby.

4 / 6
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Near Sun Approach

On 29 October 2025, 3I/ATLAS will be closest to the Sun, passing at 1.36 AU. Its position close to the Sun makes it hard to see from Earth during this time.

5 / 6
5 / 6
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Passing Earth

The comet will pass about 270 million kilometres from Earth on 19 December 2025. This is a safe distance, but scientists will keep a close watch to study it further.

6 / 6
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Moving Outward

After its journey past Earth and Jupiter in early 2026, 3I/ATLAS will leave our solar system. It carries clues about other star systems, offering a glimpse into the universe beyond our own.

