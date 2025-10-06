/3I/ATLAS is near Mars! How much time will take to cross Earth?

3I/ATLAS passed close to Mars on 3 October 2025. But when will it pass near Earth? Scientists await its December journey as it speeds through our solar system, revealing cosmic secrets.
On 3 October 2025, 3I/ATLAS came very close to Mars, passing just 30 million kilometres away. This gave Mars satellites a rare chance to study this interstellar visitor up close.
The comet is flying through space at nearly 219,000 kilometres per hour. Its fast movement indicates it comes from far beyond our solar system.
3I/ATLAS follows an unusual, wide orbit seen in objects from outside our solar system. It is on a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it will leave our solar system forever after passing nearby.
On 29 October 2025, 3I/ATLAS will be closest to the Sun, passing at 1.36 AU. Its position close to the Sun makes it hard to see from Earth during this time.
The comet will pass about 270 million kilometres from Earth on 19 December 2025. This is a safe distance, but scientists will keep a close watch to study it further.
After its journey past Earth and Jupiter in early 2026, 3I/ATLAS will leave our solar system. It carries clues about other star systems, offering a glimpse into the universe beyond our own.