/3I/ATLAS: How NASA's silence over a mysterious interstellar visitor has fuelled alien theories

As the US government shutdown paralysed key agencies, NASA’s silence over a mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS, sparked confusion, suspicion, and online theories that the agency was hiding something extraordinary.
In early October, space watchers noticed something unusual: NASA’s official tracking page for 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar object first detected earlier this year, had gone completely quiet. Data updates, press briefings, and even automated alerts were abruptly suspended. The blackout coincided with the start of the US government shutdown under the Trump administration.
The pause in updates came just as 3I/ATLAS was approaching its closest solar alignment, a critical phase for observation. For scientists like Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, the timing was almost too perfect. “It’s exactly when we needed the most transparency,” Loeb remarked during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Without NASA’s daily trajectory and spectral readings, amateur astronomers and online enthusiasts took over the narrative. Dozens of Reddit threads, YouTube videos, and TikTok explainers claimed that 3I/ATLAS had either gone dark, changed its orbit, or was “intentionally hiding” behind the Sun, feeding into Loeb’s own warnings that its behaviour didn’t match any known comet or asteroid.
Insiders later suggested that the silence wasn’t deliberate secrecy, but rather a bureaucratic casualty of the shutdown. Federal rules restrict non-essential communication, and NASA’s external outreach is among the first to freeze. But that explanation didn’t satisfy everyone. The absence of even minimal scientific updates left room for public speculation to spiral unchecked.
Avi Loeb has long argued that the scientific establishment is too cautious about discussing potential signs of extraterrestrial intelligence. On Rogan’s podcast, he claimed his paper on 3I/ATLAS was blocked from publication unless he removed one line, suggesting the object’s path “may have been designed.” For many listeners, NASA’s silence only reinforced the idea that such topics are being suppressed.
When operations resumed weeks later, NASA quietly restored its 3I/ATLAS data archive without public comment. No explanation was given for the communication gap. According to several independent researchers, the lost window might have cost vital observational data, particularly when the object’s tail and composition were under scrutiny.
The episode has reignited debates about government openness in science. For Avi Loeb, it’s a warning sign: “The universe doesn’t care about government shutdowns,” he said. “But our curiosity should never shut down either.”