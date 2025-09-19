LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /20 ways Saudi Arabia could support Pakistan without fighting India

20 ways Saudi Arabia could support Pakistan without fighting India

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 03:20 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 03:20 IST

Saudi Arabia could aid Pakistan in ways that stop short of direct war with India. 

1. Financial Aid
1 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Financial Aid

Provide direct loans or grants to Pakistan to help stabilise its economy during wartime.

2. Oil on Credit
2 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Oil on Credit

Supply crude oil at deferred payment terms, easing Pakistan’s fuel burden in conflict.

3. Discounted Energy Exports
3 / 20
(Photograph: X)

3. Discounted Energy Exports

Lower oil prices for Pakistan, giving its military cheaper fuel for operations.

4. Arms Purchases on Pakistan’s Behalf
4 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Arms Purchases on Pakistan’s Behalf

Buy weapons from the US or Europe and transfer them to Pakistan indirectly.

5. Drone Technology Transfers
5 / 20
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

5. Drone Technology Transfers

Share surveillance or armed drone technology for battlefield use.

6. Intelligence Sharing
6 / 20
(Photograph: X)

6. Intelligence Sharing

Provide intelligence from Gulf networks on India’s trade, naval, or diplomatic movements.

7. Joint Training Programs
7 / 20
(Photograph: X)

7. Joint Training Programs

Host Pakistani officers in Saudi academies for specialised military training.

8. Logistical Support
8 / 20
(Photograph: Army.mil)

8. Logistical Support

Offer bases or airfields for Pakistani aircraft refuelling or supply missions.

9. Cyber Assistance
9 / 20
(Photograph: army.mil)

9. Cyber Assistance

Support Pakistan in cyber espionage or cyber disruption targeting Indian systems.

10. Diplomatic Backing
10 / 20
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

10. Diplomatic Backing

Lobby at the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and the UN in favour of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir or war issues.

11. Media and Narrative Support
11 / 20

11. Media and Narrative Support

Fund media campaigns portraying Pakistan as the victim, shaping international opinion.

12. Humanitarian Aid
12 / 20

12. Humanitarian Aid

Supply medical teams, field hospitals, and relief goods for civilian casualties in Pakistan.

13. Religious Influence
13 / 20

13. Religious Influence

Use its standing in the Muslim world to rally other Islamic nations behind Pakistan diplomatically.

14. Investment Promises
14 / 20
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

14. Investment Promises

Announce large post-war investment pledges to reassure Pakistan’s markets and morale.

15. Refugee Hosting
15 / 20
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

15. Refugee Hosting

Open its borders for Pakistani refugees fleeing conflict zones.

16. Satellite Support
16 / 20
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

16. Satellite Support

Share satellite imagery for reconnaissance, surveillance, and early warning systems.

17. Naval Coordination
17 / 20

17. Naval Coordination

Assist Pakistan in securing oil shipping routes through the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.

18. Mercenary Recruitment
18 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

18. Mercenary Recruitment

Allow private contractors or foreign fighters to join Pakistan’s forces unofficially.

19. Religious Donations Funnel
19 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

19. Religious Donations Funnel

Channel charitable funds through religious institutions to aid Pakistan’s wartime finances.

20. Arms Smuggling via Third Countries
20 / 20
(Photograph: AFP)

20. Arms Smuggling via Third Countries

Use intermediaries like Gulf allies or African states to route weapons covertly into Pakistan.




