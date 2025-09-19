/20 ways Saudi Arabia could support Pakistan without fighting India

Saudi Arabia could aid Pakistan in ways that stop short of direct war with India.
Provide direct loans or grants to Pakistan to help stabilise its economy during wartime.
Supply crude oil at deferred payment terms, easing Pakistan’s fuel burden in conflict.
Lower oil prices for Pakistan, giving its military cheaper fuel for operations.
Buy weapons from the US or Europe and transfer them to Pakistan indirectly.
Share surveillance or armed drone technology for battlefield use.
Provide intelligence from Gulf networks on India’s trade, naval, or diplomatic movements.
Host Pakistani officers in Saudi academies for specialised military training.
Offer bases or airfields for Pakistani aircraft refuelling or supply missions.
Support Pakistan in cyber espionage or cyber disruption targeting Indian systems.
Lobby at the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and the UN in favour of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir or war issues.
Fund media campaigns portraying Pakistan as the victim, shaping international opinion.
Supply medical teams, field hospitals, and relief goods for civilian casualties in Pakistan.
Use its standing in the Muslim world to rally other Islamic nations behind Pakistan diplomatically.
Announce large post-war investment pledges to reassure Pakistan’s markets and morale.
Open its borders for Pakistani refugees fleeing conflict zones.
Share satellite imagery for reconnaissance, surveillance, and early warning systems.
Assist Pakistan in securing oil shipping routes through the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.
Allow private contractors or foreign fighters to join Pakistan’s forces unofficially.
Channel charitable funds through religious institutions to aid Pakistan’s wartime finances.
Use intermediaries like Gulf allies or African states to route weapons covertly into Pakistan.