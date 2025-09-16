/20 business ideas you can start with less than Rs 10,000

ant to be your own boss but short on funds? Discover 20 smart business ideas you can start in India with less than ₹10,000. From online gigs to small local ventures, these low-cost startups can help you build big dreams on a small budget!
Partner with a POD service, design quirky tees, and sell via Instagram/Shopify, no inventory cost.
Cook regional or niche food (like millet snacks, keto meals) and list on Swiggy/Zomato.
Small businesses are desperate for Insta/Facebook managers. A phone + Canva = income.
Scented, eco-friendly candles are trending as gifts. Raw material setup is cheap and scalable.
Curate trendy gadgets, accessories, or home decor, and ship directly from suppliers to buyers.
Teach spoken English, coding, or competitive exams online, zero investment, just skills.
Every startup needs blogs, captions, and ads. With AI + editing skills, you can scale fast.
Create planners, resumes, e-books, or Notion templates that sell globally, once made, they keep earning.
Curate pre-loved clothing from friends or thrift markets and resell on Instagram.
Customised mugs, keychains, hampers, and photo albums, small investment, big market.
From momos to sandwiches, Indian street food = instant customer base with low startup cost.
Basic DSLR/phone + editing apps can get you into birthday parties, college fests, and pre-weddings.
Promote Amazon/Flipkart products via reels, blogs, or WhatsApp groups—earn commissions per sale.
DIY natural soaps or scrubs with herbal packaging, perfect for the Ayurveda-loving crowd.
List spare bikes on rental apps or near tourist spots. Low cost, steady demand.
Offer pet walking, sitting, or mobile grooming services, urban pet parents pay well.
Certifications aren’t always needed. Offer bodyweight programs, diet plans, or group Zoom sessions.
Source used books cheap and sell via Instagram reels + Amazon listings.
Quirky earrings, bracelets, and beads are trending on Instagram shops, super low raw material cost.
A basic mic + phone camera is enough to start. Monetise with ads, sponsorships, and merch.