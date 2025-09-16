/20 business ideas you can start with less than Rs 10,000

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 03:01 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 03:01 IST

ant to be your own boss but short on funds? Discover 20 smart business ideas you can start in India with less than ₹10,000. From online gigs to small local ventures, these low-cost startups can help you build big dreams on a small budget!

T-Shirt Printing (Print on Demand)
1 / 20
(Photograph: Unsplash)

T-Shirt Printing (Print on Demand)

Partner with a POD service, design quirky tees, and sell via Instagram/Shopify, no inventory cost.

Cloud Kitchen from Home
2 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Cloud Kitchen from Home

Cook regional or niche food (like millet snacks, keto meals) and list on Swiggy/Zomato.

Freelance Social Media Management
3 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Freelance Social Media Management

Small businesses are desperate for Insta/Facebook managers. A phone + Canva = income.

Homemade Candle Business
4 / 20
(Photograph: X)

Homemade Candle Business

Scented, eco-friendly candles are trending as gifts. Raw material setup is cheap and scalable.

Dropshipping Store
5 / 20
(Photograph: Pop Mart)

Dropshipping Store

Curate trendy gadgets, accessories, or home decor, and ship directly from suppliers to buyers.

Online Tutoring
6 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Online Tutoring

Teach spoken English, coding, or competitive exams online, zero investment, just skills.

Content Writing & Copywriting
7 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Content Writing & Copywriting

Every startup needs blogs, captions, and ads. With AI + editing skills, you can scale fast.

Digital Products on Gumroad
8 / 20
(Photograph: X)

Digital Products on Gumroad

Create planners, resumes, e-books, or Notion templates that sell globally, once made, they keep earning.

Reselling Thrift Fashion
9 / 20
(Photograph: Gucci)

Reselling Thrift Fashion

Curate pre-loved clothing from friends or thrift markets and resell on Instagram.

Personalised Gifting Business
10 / 20
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Personalised Gifting Business

Customised mugs, keychains, hampers, and photo albums, small investment, big market.

Street Food Cart
11 / 20
(Photograph: X)

Street Food Cart

From momos to sandwiches, Indian street food = instant customer base with low startup cost.

Event Photography
12 / 20
(Photograph: AI generated)

Event Photography

Basic DSLR/phone + editing apps can get you into birthday parties, college fests, and pre-weddings.

Affiliate Marketing
13 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Affiliate Marketing

Promote Amazon/Flipkart products via reels, blogs, or WhatsApp groups—earn commissions per sale.

Soap & Skincare Products
14 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Soap & Skincare Products

DIY natural soaps or scrubs with herbal packaging, perfect for the Ayurveda-loving crowd.

Bike Rental Business
15 / 20
(Photograph: Classic Bike Guide)

Bike Rental Business

List spare bikes on rental apps or near tourist spots. Low cost, steady demand.

Pet Care & Grooming
16 / 20
(Photograph: X)

Pet Care & Grooming

Offer pet walking, sitting, or mobile grooming services, urban pet parents pay well.

Fitness Coaching Online
17 / 20
(Photograph: Pexels)

Fitness Coaching Online

Certifications aren’t always needed. Offer bodyweight programs, diet plans, or group Zoom sessions.

Second-Hand Bookstore (Online)
18 / 20

Second-Hand Bookstore (Online)

Source used books cheap and sell via Instagram reels + Amazon listings.

Handmade Jewellery
19 / 20

Handmade Jewellery

Quirky earrings, bracelets, and beads are trending on Instagram shops, super low raw material cost.

Podcast or YouTube Show
20 / 20
(Photograph: PTI)

Podcast or YouTube Show

A basic mic + phone camera is enough to start. Monetise with ads, sponsorships, and merch.

