/'$2.1 billion for one plane': Why US built B-2 bomber and was it worth it?

The answer depends on what question you are asking. As a strategic deterrent — a weapon that forces adversaries to spend enormous resources on air defence upgrades that may still not stop it — the B-2 has worked. As a combat aircraft, it has struck targets in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya that conventional aircraft could not safely approach. As a symbol of American technological investment in military capability, it represents a level of sophistication no other nation has matched. Whether 21 aircraft at $2.1 billion each was the right allocation of defence spending is a question that has never been fully resolved.