15 businesses you can start from home with zero investment

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 26, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 15:23 IST

Want to start a business but don’t have money to invest? The good news is you can launch profitable businesses right from home without spending a single rupee. From freelancing to online tutoring and digital marketing, here are 15 smart business ideas you can start today with zero investment.

1. Freelance Writing
(Photograph: Pexels)

1. Freelance Writing

If you’re good with words, you can offer writing services for blogs, websites, and ads. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr make it easy to start.

2. Social Media Management
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. Social Media Management

Small businesses need help managing Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can run their accounts and charge a monthly fee.

3. Affiliate Marketing
(Photograph: Pexels)

3. Affiliate Marketing

Promote products online via links and earn commission on each sale. All you need is a laptop, phone, or social media presence.

4. Online Tutoring
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Online Tutoring

If you’re skilled in a subject, language, or hobby, you can teach students on Zoom or Google Meet without spending a rupee.

5. Dropshipping
(Photograph: Pexels)

5. Dropshipping

Sell products online without keeping inventory. Once a customer orders, the supplier ships directly to them.

6. Blogging
(Photograph: Pexels)

6. Blogging

Starting a free blog on platforms like WordPress or Medium allows you to write about your interests and monetise later with ads.

7. YouTube Channel
(Photograph: Pexels)

7. YouTube Channel

With just a smartphone, you can start making videos on trending topics. Ad revenue and sponsorships can grow over time.

8. Consulting Services
(Photograph: Pexels)

8. Consulting Services

If you have expertise in finance, career guidance, or business, you can offer online consulting sessions from home.

9. Digital Marketing Services
(Photograph: Pexels)

9. Digital Marketing Services

Run ads, create campaigns, or boost SEO for small companies that don’t know digital trends.

10. Virtual Assistance
(Photograph: AI)

10. Virtual Assistance

Many entrepreneurs need help with emails, scheduling, or data entry. You can offer this remotely at zero upfront cost.

11. Online Reselling
(Photograph: Pexels)

11. Online Reselling

Use WhatsApp, Instagram, or OLX to resell clothes, gadgets, or handmade items without holding stock.

12. Voiceover Work
(Photograph: Pexels)

12. Voiceover Work

With free AI tools and your voice, you can offer dubbing, audiobook narration, or ad voiceovers from home.

13. Translation Services
(Photograph: Pexels)

13. Translation Services

If you know multiple languages, you can translate documents, subtitles, or websites for clients.

14. Podcasting
(Photograph: Pexels)

14. Podcasting

Start a podcast with just your phone. Free platforms let you publish episodes, and later you can earn via sponsorships.

15. E-Book Publishing
(Photograph: Others)

15. E-Book Publishing

Write e-books and publish them on Amazon Kindle for free. If your book finds readers, you start earning royalties.

