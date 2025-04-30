10 Tallest Buildings in the World

601 m / 1,972 ft

4 /10

Makkah Royal Clock Tower (Mecca, Saudi Arabia)

Finished in 2012, this building stands 601 meters (1,971 feet) tall and is part of the Abraj Al Bait complex. It serves as a hotel, shopping center, and has a clock tower that can be seen from miles away, serving the pilgrims visiting the holy city.