10 Tallest Buildings in the World

Burj Khalifa (Dubai, UAE)
Completed in 2010, the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, soaring to 828 meters (2,717 feet). This iconic structure features a unique design inspired by Islamic architecture and houses a mix of residential, office, and hotel spaces, along with observation decks offering breathtaking views.
Merdeka 118 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
Inaugurated in 2023, Merdeka 118 stands at 679 meters (2,227 feet), making it the second tallest building globally. This mixed-use tower includes a hotel, serviced apartments, and offices, showcasing a modern design that reflects Malaysia's cultural heritage.
Shanghai Tower (Shanghai, China)
Completed in 2015, the Shanghai Tower reaches 632 meters (2,073 feet) and is the tallest building in China. Its twisting design minimizes wind loads, and it features office spaces, hotels, and a unique sky garden at the top.
Makkah Royal Clock Tower (Mecca, Saudi Arabia)
Finished in 2012, this building stands 601 meters (1,971 feet) tall and is part of the Abraj Al Bait complex. It serves as a hotel, shopping center, and has a clock tower that can be seen from miles away, serving the pilgrims visiting the holy city.
Ping An Finance Center (Shenzhen, China)
This 599-meter (1,965-foot) skyscraper was completed in 2017 and serves as an office, hotel, and retail space. Its sleek design and LED façade make it a prominent feature of Shenzhen's skyline.
Lotte World Tower (Seoul, South Korea)
Opened in 2017, Lotte World Tower rises to 555 meters (1,819 feet). The building includes retail space, a luxury hotel, residential apartments, and observation decks, offering panoramic views of the city.
One World Trade Center (New York City, USA)
Completed in 2014, One World Trade Center stands at 541 meters (1,776 feet). It is a symbol of resilience, housing office spaces, an observatory, and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (Guangzhou, China)
Finished in 2016, this skyscraper reaches 530 meters (1,739 feet) and is home to offices, a hotel, and serviced apartments, featuring a stunning design that integrates the city's modern landscape.
Tianjin CTF Finance Centre (Tianjin, China)
Completed in 2019, the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre is also 530 meters (1,739 feet) tall. It is a multi-use tower featuring office space, serviced apartments, and a hotel, contributing to Tianjin's urban skyline.
CITIC Tower (Beijing, China)
Finished in 2018, CITIC Tower rises to 528 meters (1,731 feet) and serves primarily as an office building. Its unique design incorporates traditional Chinese architectural elements and reflects Beijing's modern development.