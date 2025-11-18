/10 railway stations famous for futuristic architecture

Designed by Santiago Calatrava, Stadelhofen Station is a blend of engineering and organic architecture. The station features a cantilevered concrete canopy that curves elegantly over the platforms, creating a visually light and flowing space. The design incorporates reinforced concrete, steel, and glass allowing natural light to fill the station, enhancing passenger experience. The structure complements Zürich's natural landscape, using the site's topography for smooth circulation and integrating green spaces around the stationStadelhofen Station .