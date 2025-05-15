Published: May 15, 2025, 07:06 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China holds the record as the longest bridge globally, stretching an impressive kilometers, primarily serving the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway. World | Photos
Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge
The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, located between Shanghai and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, is the longest in the world, measuring 164.8 kilometres in linear distance. This bridge crossed different-sized channels and rivers. It was built using a blend of cable-stayed bridges, structural beam types, and prefabricated segments at its top.
Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct
In Taiwan’s High-Speed Rail system, the Chang-hua–Kao-hsiung Viaduct is located and was finished in 2007. This structure has a distance of 157.3 km from Zouying of Kaohsiung to Baguashan of Chang-hua County as its length. It is engineered for earthquake resistance and remains resilient, ensuring passenger safety during seismic events.
Tianjin Grand Bridge
This railroad viaduct comes in at just over 70 miles long. It runs between Langfang and Qingxian, carrying the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway. Elegantly designed to reduce the need for numerous individual road and railway crossings, it minimises land usage while showcasing 32-metre-long box girders, each weighing 860 tonnes.
Cangde Grand Bridge
Cangde Grand Bridge is the fourth longest bridge globally. Completed in 2010, it forms an integral part of the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway. It is 105.81 km long and supported by 3092 piers. The goal was to create a bridge that would withstand the requirements of high-speed rail networks.
Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge
The Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge, which has a total length of about 79.732 kilometers and was opened in 2008, was built and developed by China Railway Group Limited (CREC). One of its major purposes is to ensure stability so that no settlements and shifts occur.Sixth-ranking among the world’s longest bridges is the Bang Na Expressway, located in Thailand. It is about 54 kilometers long. Besides covering a large dry land area, this railway viaduct also goes across a river. Constructed by Louis Berger in 1994, it was finalized in 2000. While it was completed in 2000, until 2004, it stood as the longest bridge on earth.
Bang Na Expressway
Sixth-ranking among the world’s longest bridges is the Bang Na Expressway, located in Thailand. It is about 54 kilometers long. Besides covering a large dry land area, this railway viaduct also goes across a river. Constructed by Louis Berger in 1994, it was finalized in 2000. While it was completed in 2000, until 2004, it stood as the longest bridge on earth.
Beijing Grand Bridge
The Beijing Grand Bridge, a railway viaduct, is the first of several remarkable bridges within the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway network. Remarkably, China boasts a staggering 961,100 road bridges as of 2021, a testament to the nation's infrastructure prowess.
Metro Manila Skyway System
The Metro Manila Skyway System in the Philippines is a major elevated highway designed to improve traffic flow in Metro Manila. The Skyway System extends approximately 32 kilometers, with several segments linking major places within Metro Manila.
Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Two bridges run parallel to each other, joining both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The one finished in 1956 is 38,400 meters long, while its counterpart, built in 1969, measures 15 meters longer and facilitates southbound traffic towards Metairie. The northern part of the bridge has a movable section for large vessels’ passage.
Wuhan Metro Bridge
Wuhan Metro Bridge, the world’s tenth-longest bridge, is located in Wuhan, China. With a span of 37,788 meters, it makes up the whole of Line 1 of the city’s subway network, earning it the title of the longest continuous viaduct in the globe.
