/10 Indian cities where gold buying peaks every Diwali

According to the World Gold Council, India’s gold demand spikes by 30–40 per cent during the festive quarter, driven by cultural traditions and investment interest. Here’s a look at the top 10 Indian cities where gold buying reaches its peak every festive season
Mumbai leads the pack as India’s largest consumer of gold. From Zaveri Bazaar’s wholesale traders to big retail chains, the city witnesses massive rush during Diwali. Major jewellers like Tanishq, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), and Malabar Gold report their highest festive sales here. Being a financial hub also means high investment in coins and bars.
Delhi’s gold rush is powered by wedding season purchases. Jewellery hubs like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, and South Extension see packed showrooms in the run-up to Diwali. Families typically buy both jewellery and investment-grade gold during Dhanteras, making Delhi one of the top gold-consuming cities in India.
Chennai has a centuries-old gold culture, driven by Tamil Nadu’s temple traditions and savings habits. The jewellery hubs in T. Nagar and Sowcarpet witness record sales every Diwali. South India overall accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s annual gold demand, with Chennai playing a key role.
Kolkata is unique because silver jewellery demand peaks alongside gold during Diwali and Dhanteras. Big names like PC Chandra Jewellers dominate festive sales, while traditional Bengali designs remain in high demand for weddings. The city’s gold buying is both cultural and investment-driven.
Hyderabad’s gold market combines Nizam-era designs with modern retail chains. Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, and Sultan Bazaar are top festive shopping zones. The city’s mix of traditional families and new-age buyers contributes to one of the strongest gold buying spikes in South India during Diwali.
Gujarat has a strong tradition of viewing gold as a financial instrument, not just ornamentation. In Ahmedabad, jewellers report heavy demand for gold coins, biscuits, and bars during Diwali as people invest their yearly savings. The CG Road and Manek Chowk areas are festive hotspots.
Bengaluru’s gold demand has risen sharply in the last decade, thanks to a growing urban middle class. Unlike traditional cities, Bengaluru sees high online gold buying, digital gold investments, and modern lightweight jewellery purchases. Jewellers around Commercial Street and Jayanagar see massive festive footfall.
Jaipur’s pink city bazaars are famous for Kundan, Meenakari, and Polki jewellery. The city sees a spike in festive buying both from locals and tourists. Jewellery markets like Johari Bazaar are bustling with festive buyers, and gold buying is often tied to wedding preparations.
In Uttar Pradesh’s capital, gold buying peaks around Diwali as families prepare for winter weddings. Alambagh and Hazratganj jewellers offer festive discounts and see record-breaking footfall. Many buyers prefer traditional heavy sets, making Lucknow a major player in festive gold sales.
While not always in the spotlight, Coimbatore has one of the highest per capita gold consumptions in the country. Known for its strong savings culture, families here invest heavily in gold coins and jewellery every Diwali. Local jewellers often release special festive collections months in advance.