10 fighter jets every military enthusiast should know

Published: Oct 09, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 16:13 IST

If you’re a military enthusiast, you won’t want to miss these 10 fighter jets. Explore the legends reshaping air combat with speed, power, and tech, see which aircraft top the list and why.

10. General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon (USA)
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

10. General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon (USA)

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the most widely used fighter in the world. Highly affordable, the F-16 remains the backbone of many air forces. Its latest variants keep it modern with new avionics and weapon systems, and it continues in service worldwide.

9. Sukhoi Su-35S (Russia)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

9. Sukhoi Su-35S (Russia)

The Su-35S is a highly agile multirole fighter and successor to the Su-27. Known for its thrust-vectoring engines, the Su-35S excels in dogfights and long-range missions. It boasts a powerful radar and can carry a wide array of missiles and bombs.

8. Shenyang J-35 (China)
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

8. Shenyang J-35 (China)

The J-35 is China’s newest carrier-based stealth fighter, entering service with the PLA Navy in 2025. It brings stealth, speed and digital avionics to China’s naval operations, signalling a new era for the country’s aircraft carriers.

7. Boeing F-15EX Eagle II (USA)
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

7. Boeing F-15EX Eagle II (USA)

The F-15EX is a modern upgrade of the classic F-15. With powerful new radar, electronic warfare systems, and the ability to carry more missiles than any fighter, the F-15EX serves the US Air Force as a heavy hitter and a reliable air superiority platform.

6. Eurofighter Typhoon (Europe)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Eurofighter Typhoon (Europe)

Built by a European consortium, the Eurofighter Typhoon is renowned for its agility and advanced avionics. It serves as a backbone of several European air forces, excelling in both air combat and ground attack. Its design allows for incredible speed and quick response in battle.

5. Dassault Rafale (France)
5. Dassault Rafale (France)

The Dassault Rafale is a versatile multirole fighter, able to perform air defence, strike, reconnaissance, and nuclear deterrence missions. Its adaptability, agility, and wide range of weaponry have made it popular worldwide, with over 500 ordered by different countries.

4. Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon (China)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon (China)

The J-20 is China’s first indigenous stealth fighter, designed to rival Western jets. It features internal weapons, long range, and low radar signature. The J-20 marks China’s rapid progress in modern military aviation and serves with the PLAAF since 2017.

3. Sukhoi Su-57 Felon (Russia)
3. Sukhoi Su-57 Felon (Russia)

Russia’s Su-57 Felon is a fifth-generation stealth fighter combining high speed, agility, and advanced avionics. It’s built for both air superiority and ground attack roles. The Su-57 became operational with the Russian Air Force in 2020 and is known for its powerful radar and manoeuvrability.

2. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor (USA)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor (USA)

The F-22 Raptor is an air superiority fighter known for its unmatched stealth and agility. Its advanced radar and thrust-vectoring engines let it dominate the skies. The Raptor launches from bases in the USA, maintaining a strong presence since its service start in 2005.

1. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (USA)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (USA)

The F-35 Lightning II stands out as the world’s most advanced multirole fighter. It uses stealth, advanced sensors, and smart weaponry. This jet can perform air-to-air, air-to-ground and intelligence missions, making it a favourite among NATO forces. Over 700 units fly worldwide as of 2025.

