10 countries racing to replace human soldiers with AI! Is India on the list?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 14:20 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 14:20 IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the landscape of modern warfare. Nations worldwide are investing heavily in AI technologies to enhance military capabilities, reduce human casualties, and gain strategic advantages.

United States
(Photograph: AI)

United States

The US military is heavily investing in AI to modernise its forces. Initiatives like Project Maven aim to integrate AI into drone operations for improved targeting and surveillance. The Department of Defence's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) oversees various AI projects, including autonomous vehicles and predictive maintenance systems.

China
(Photograph: X)

China

China is aggressively pursuing AI to "intelligentize" warfare. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has developed AI-enabled systems for surveillance, autonomous drones, and cyber warfare. The government supports these efforts through substantial investments and policy initiatives.

Russia
(Photograph: AI)

Russia

Russia has been integrating AI into its military operations, focusing on autonomous weapons and surveillance systems. The development of AI-powered drones and robotic systems is a priority, with applications ranging from reconnaissance to combat support.

Israel
(Photograph: AI)

Israel

Israel is leveraging AI for intelligence gathering and autonomous defense systems. The military has developed AI tools for analyzing large datasets, enhancing decision-making processes. Additionally, Israel has been exploring AI applications in autonomous vehicles and border security.

United Kingdom
(Photograph: X)

United Kingdom

The UK Ministry of Defence is investing in AI to improve operational efficiency and decision-making. Projects include AI-driven logistics systems, predictive maintenance for equipment, and autonomous vehicles for reconnaissance missions.

India
(Photograph: X)

India

India is developing AI technologies for defense applications, focusing on surveillance, autonomous vehicles, and cybersecurity. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is leading efforts to integrate AI into various military systems.

South Korea
(Photograph: AI)

South Korea

South Korea is advancing AI in military applications, particularly in autonomous drones and surveillance systems. The country is developing AI-powered unmanned ground vehicles for border security and reconnaissance missions.

Japan
Japan

Japan is investing in AI for defence, focusing on autonomous vehicles and cybersecurity. The Self-Defence Forces are exploring AI applications in surveillance, logistics, and disaster response operations.

Germany
(Photograph: BAE)

Germany

Germany is exploring AI technologies to enhance military capabilities, particularly in autonomous systems and cybersecurity. The Bundeswehr is developing AI-driven reconnaissance drones and predictive maintenance systems for military equipment.

France
(Photograph: Unsplash)

France

France is integrating AI into its military strategy, focusing on autonomous systems and data analysis. The French Armed Forces are developing AI applications for surveillance, logistics, and decision-making processes.

