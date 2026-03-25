LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /1,000 drones in 24 hrs: Russia launches one of the biggest daytime attacks on Ukraine

1,000 drones in 24 hrs: Russia launches one of the biggest daytime attacks on Ukraine

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 15:27 IST

Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones on Ukraine in 24 hrs, killing 8 and hitting key sites. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vows retaliation amid escalating war.

Russia launches massive daytime attack
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Russia launches massive daytime attack

Russia on Tuesday (Mar 24) launched one of its biggest-ever daytime attacks since the war began in Ukraine in 2022. Just within 24 hours, Moscow fired nearly 1,000 drones towards Ukrainian cities as President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s actions “absolute depravity”.

At least eight killed, UNESCO site struck
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

At least eight killed, UNESCO site struck

During the day on Tuesday, Russia unleashed 550 drones, followed by 392 overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force. At least eight people were killed in the massive attack, and a UNESCO World Heritage site was struck in Lviv.

‘Absolute depravity’
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Absolute depravity’

“This is absolute depravity, and only someone like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin could find this appealing,” Zelensky said of the attack on Lviv. “The scale of this attack makes it abundantly clear that Russia has no intention of actually ending this war,” he added, vowing Ukraine “will certainly respond to any attacks”.

Russian drones, missiles disrupt public infrastructure
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Russian drones, missiles disrupt public infrastructure

Russian drones and missiles rained down on Ukrainian residential areas, transport, and energy infrastructure. A Key power line connecting neighbouring Moldova to Europe was also cut in the attacks, forcing the nation to declare a state of emergency. Another power line to the southern Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was also cut.

Attack across Ukrainian cities
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Attack across Ukrainian cities

At least 13 people were hospitalised in Lviv. Flames were seen rising from a building close to the 17th-century St. Andrew's Church and Bernardine Monastery in the city centre, which was struck during evening rush hour. Central Poltava region, the eastern city of Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south were also targeted in the attack.

Ukraine fires nearly 400 drones
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Ukraine fires nearly 400 drones

Meanwhile, the Russian military said that it shot down 389 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest ever attacks. Following the attacks, a fire erupted at a major port in the northwestern part of the country, the authorities said.

Trending Photo

'$140 million a day': How shadow fleet Is fueling Iran’s war as Strait of Hormuz shipping drops 95%?
8

'$140 million a day': How shadow fleet Is fueling Iran’s war as Strait of Hormuz shipping drops 95%?

'Big guns': Why Iran’s weapons cannot easily damage the USS Abraham Lincoln
7

'Big guns': Why Iran’s weapons cannot easily damage the USS Abraham Lincoln

Before Elizabeth Banks’ The Miniature Wife releases, revisit her 6 must-watch films and shows on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
7

Before Elizabeth Banks’ The Miniature Wife releases, revisit her 6 must-watch films and shows on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

'Sky control': How the USS Abraham Lincoln owns the air space near Iran
7

'Sky control': How the USS Abraham Lincoln owns the air space near Iran

Ahead of Larry Page’s 53rd birthday: A look at the world's second-richest person's net worth
6

Ahead of Larry Page’s 53rd birthday: A look at the world's second-richest person's net worth