While wanting to strike a nuclear deal with Iran that includes Tehran to agree on no uranium enrichment, US President Donald Trump has continued with his pressure tactics. In Feb 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Trump has increased military buildup around Iran. US Embassy has also asked its citizens to “leave” the country immediately and warned that they may be arrested. Trump also stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be "very worried." Moreover, he has signed an executive order calling for the “imposition of tariffs” on countries still doing business with Iran despite US sanctions.