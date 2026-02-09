A threatening banner in Tehran warned of ballistic missile strikes on central Israel if Iran is attacked, as US-Iran tensions rise. With the IDF on high alert and Trump intensifying pressure on Tehran, nuclear talks continue amid fears that escalation could spiral into conflict.
Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, a banner in central Tehran's Palestine Square threatened retaliatory ballistic missile strikes on Israel if the IDF or the US military strikes Iran. Notably, Jerusalem is missing from the map posted on the banner. WION does not independently verify the authenticity of the images.
The map shows central Israel, with key targets highlighted, including Ben-Gurion Airport, the IDF's Kirya base headquarters in Tel Aviv, the IDF Intelligence Directorate's base at Glilot, near Herzliya, and other strategic locations across the area. The banner also shows a military desk with a bright red "FIRE" button, a fighter jet, two ballistic missiles, and a radio, along with political notes. "You start ... We finish it," the banner's title reads in English.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet issued any statement on the issue. However, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is maintaining a high alert. This week, Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss Iran. He said that he will reiterate that any deal should include Tehran ending its support to the Iranian axis.
While wanting to strike a nuclear deal with Iran that includes Tehran to agree on no uranium enrichment, US President Donald Trump has continued with his pressure tactics. In Feb 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Trump has increased military buildup around Iran. US Embassy has also asked its citizens to “leave” the country immediately and warned that they may be arrested. Trump also stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be "very worried." Moreover, he has signed an executive order calling for the “imposition of tariffs” on countries still doing business with Iran despite US sanctions.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped the annual meeting with army air force commanders for the first time in 37 years on Sunday (Feb 8). Notably, he had not missed the meeting even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports state that Khamenei's absence is rooted in Iran's fear of America's sudden strike. Tehran fears June 2025 like attack when despite saying that he would decide in “two weeks” about hitting Iran, Trump ordered the US Air Force and Navy to strike three key Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, just two days later.
A nuclear deal between the two countries can ease the tensions with Trump halting his military threats. Several reports quoting analysts indicate that an agreement can restore IAEA inspections in Iran that end after JCPOA. However, nuclear deal is difficult with Tehran clearly stating that its ballistic missile program is "non-negotiable" and Trump declaring that if there's a deal, then it must ensure no uranium enrichment and no nuclear weapon.