/'Watched in real time': Trump reveals he supervised Maduro’s capture live from Mar-a-Lago

President Trump revealed in a Fox News interview that he monitored the entire operation live as it happened, likely from a secure facility at Mar-a-Lago. He stated, "I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it." This level of direct supervision mirrors the 2019 raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, confirming that the President had eyes on the ground via drone feeds or body cameras throughout the entire extraction.
At approximately 9:00 AM ET, the President personally broke the news to the world via his own platform, bypassing traditional media channels. His post officially confirmed that the "United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela," ending hours of speculation about the explosions heard in Caracas. The direct announcement signals that the White House is taking full, immediate credit for the regime change.
The operation did not just target the President; it decapitated the entire "power couple" of the regime. Trump’s post explicitly states that Maduro was captured "along with his wife" (Cilia Flores) and that both have been "flown out of the Country." This confirms the mission was a high-risk "snatch-and-grab" operation designed to secure both the political figurehead and the alleged financial mastermind of the cartel.
Crucially, the President’s statement clarified that this was not a standard military invasion, but a hybrid operation done "in conjunction with US Law Enforcement." By framing the strike as a police action supported by the military, the administration is legally positioning the capture as the execution of the 2020 DOJ "Narco-Terrorism" arrest warrants, rather than a declaration of war against a sovereign state.
In his interview on Fox News, President Trump appeared visibly impressed by the tactical execution of the mission. He told the network, "I've never seen anything like this... It was amazing to see the professionalism, the quality of leadership." His comments suggest the operation involved elite Tier-1 operators (likely Delta Force or SEAL Team 6) who executed the complex urban extraction without suffering casualties.
The Truth Social post ends with a teaser for the next phase of the media rollout: "There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago." This scheduled event is expected to present the "receipts" to the world, likely including declassified footage of the raid or "proof of life" videos of the captured dictator, to counter any denial from the regime's remnants.
While the capture was surgical, the President’s post described the event as a "large scale strike." This phrasing confirms that the explosions reported at La Carlota Airbase and Fuerte Tiuna were not diversions, but a massive, synchronized "shock and awe" campaign designed to paralyze the Venezuelan military’s command and control long enough for the extraction team to escape.