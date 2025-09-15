LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘VTOL to autonomous’: 6 future fighter jet concepts pushing boundaries

‘VTOL to autonomous’: 6 future fighter jet concepts pushing boundaries

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 13:52 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 13:52 IST

Future fighter jets are set to change air combat with vertical takeoff, AI copilots, drone wingmen, and stealth tech. From advanced engines to smart sensors, here’s a look at what air forces worldwide could be flying by 2030.

Future fighter jets
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Future fighter jets

Fighter jets are evolving fast. New designs aim to make planes faster, stealthier and more intelligent. Vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and autonomous flying are key trends shaping tomorrow’s jets.

VTOL and STOVL capabilities
2 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

VTOL and STOVL capabilities

VTOL jets can take off and land vertically, needing no runway. The F-35B Lightning II is an example, able to operate from aircraft carriers and rough fields. Future jets will improve on this agility and flexibility.

Artificial intelligence integration
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Artificial intelligence integration

AI will assist or even replace pilots in some roles. Autonomous jets like the AI-driven F-16 experiments show how machines can manage complex missions independently or alongside human pilots.

Drone wingmen and swarms
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Drone wingmen and swarms

Next-gen fighters will command unmanned drone wingmen. These drones can scout, jam enemy radar or attack separate targets, multiplying force without risking pilots.

Advanced propulsion systems
5 / 7
(Photograph: RAF)

Advanced propulsion systems

New engines, such as adaptive cycle engines with multiple airflows, will let future fighters cruise efficiently at supersonic speeds and deliver powerful thrust in combat.

Enhanced stealth and sensors
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Enhanced stealth and sensors

Future fighters will combine improved stealth designs with sensor fusion. This means pilots get a clearer picture of the battlefield and can stay hidden from enemies.

smarter fighter jets
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

smarter fighter jets

By 2030, these technologies, VTOL, AI autonomy, drones, adaptive engines, advanced stealth. It will form the backbone of air forces globally. The future of air combat promises faster, smarter, and more connected aircraft.

Trending Photo

Car, ashes and more: 6 strange humans have left in outer space
7

Car, ashes and more: 6 strange humans have left in outer space

Asia’s top 10 National Parks on the UNESCO World Heritage list you must visit
10

Asia’s top 10 National Parks on the UNESCO World Heritage list you must visit

7 most beautiful airports in the world you must see
7

7 most beautiful airports in the world you must see

When and where to watch Emmy-winning shows on OTT: The Pitt, Adolescence and more
8

When and where to watch Emmy-winning shows on OTT: The Pitt, Adolescence and more

Top 7 fighter jets with cockpit tech out of sci‑fi
7

Top 7 fighter jets with cockpit tech out of sci‑fi