LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'U.S. vs. Iran': Who would win in a military power comparison?

'U.S. vs. Iran': Who would win in a military power comparison?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 01:52 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 01:52 IST

Tensions between the US and Iran have raised questions about a potential conflict. Here, if we compare their military strength, the US possesses the world's most technologically advanced military. While Iran relies on an asymmetric strategy, utilising a vast missile arsenal and proxy networks

Global Ranking
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Global Ranking

The United States ranks 1st globally, backed by a massive defence budget exceeding $895 billion. Whereas Iran ranks 16th with a spending of approximately $15 billion, giving the US a nearly 60-to-1 financial advantage in military resources.

Active Military Personnel
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Active Military Personnel

The US military commands roughly 1.3 million active-duty personnel compared to Iran’s 610,000. However, Iran maintains a large paramilitary force, including the Basij and Revolutionary Guards, which boosts its total available manpower for regional defence strategies.

Air Force Superiority
3 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Air Force Superiority

The US Air Force operates over 13,000 military aircraft, including advanced 5th-generation stealth fighters like the F-22 and F-35. Whereas Iran’s air force is significantly smaller and ageing, relying on about 560 aircraft.

Naval Power and Strategy Carriers
4 / 7
(Photograph: Grok AI)

Naval Power and Strategy Carriers

The US Navy is a global "blue-water" force with 11 aircraft carriers and 81 destroyers. Whereas Iran operates a "green-water" navy focused on the Persian Gulf, using submarines, mines, and swarms of armed speedboats to harass enemy vessels rather than fight open battles.

Missile Capabilities
5 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Missile Capabilities

Reports estimate that the US has a total inventory of over 25,000 to 30,000 missiles across all categories. Whereas Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East, with over 3,000 missiles.

Nuclear Status
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nuclear Status

The United States is a recognised nuclear superpower. Whereas Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon but is considered a "threshold state," having enriched uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, a major point of contention in global diplomacy.

Alliances
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Alliances

The US benefits from a global network of allies, including NATO and Middle Eastern partners, hosting over 750 bases worldwide. Iran counters this with its "Axis of Resistance," a network of proxy militias in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen that extends its influence without direct troop deployment.

Trending Photo

'U.S. vs. Iran': Who would win in a military power comparison?
7

'U.S. vs. Iran': Who would win in a military power comparison?

Can air-to-air missiles miss their targets?
7

Can air-to-air missiles miss their targets?

From Astra to Meteor: 6 Countries with the strongest air-to-air missile technology
7

From Astra to Meteor: 6 Countries with the strongest air-to-air missile technology

‘Iran’s massive fossil fuel reserves’: Why the country remains geopolitically critical
7

‘Iran’s massive fossil fuel reserves’: Why the country remains geopolitically critical

‘U.S. bombed Iran in 1987’: Why the U.S. Navy destroyed Iranian oil facilities
7

‘U.S. bombed Iran in 1987’: Why the U.S. Navy destroyed Iranian oil facilities