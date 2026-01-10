/'U.S. vs. Iran': Who would win in a military power comparison?

Tensions between the US and Iran have raised questions about a potential conflict. Here, if we compare their military strength, the US possesses the world's most technologically advanced military. While Iran relies on an asymmetric strategy, utilising a vast missile arsenal and proxy networks
The United States ranks 1st globally, backed by a massive defence budget exceeding $895 billion. Whereas Iran ranks 16th with a spending of approximately $15 billion, giving the US a nearly 60-to-1 financial advantage in military resources.
The US military commands roughly 1.3 million active-duty personnel compared to Iran’s 610,000. However, Iran maintains a large paramilitary force, including the Basij and Revolutionary Guards, which boosts its total available manpower for regional defence strategies.
The US Air Force operates over 13,000 military aircraft, including advanced 5th-generation stealth fighters like the F-22 and F-35. Whereas Iran’s air force is significantly smaller and ageing, relying on about 560 aircraft.
The US Navy is a global "blue-water" force with 11 aircraft carriers and 81 destroyers. Whereas Iran operates a "green-water" navy focused on the Persian Gulf, using submarines, mines, and swarms of armed speedboats to harass enemy vessels rather than fight open battles.
Reports estimate that the US has a total inventory of over 25,000 to 30,000 missiles across all categories. Whereas Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East, with over 3,000 missiles.
The United States is a recognised nuclear superpower. Whereas Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon but is considered a "threshold state," having enriched uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, a major point of contention in global diplomacy.
The US benefits from a global network of allies, including NATO and Middle Eastern partners, hosting over 750 bases worldwide. Iran counters this with its "Axis of Resistance," a network of proxy militias in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen that extends its influence without direct troop deployment.