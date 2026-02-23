LOGIN
‘Tracking El Mencho’: Key territories dominated by the notorious Mexican drug lord

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 13:53 IST | Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 13:53 IST

Slain drug lord El Mencho built a vast CJNG empire rooted in Jalisco, Michoacán, and Colima. His cartel dominated fentanyl routes into US hubs like Texas and California, while expanding strategic operations southward along the Guatemalan border.

Jalisco: The Cartel Headquarters
Jalisco: The Cartel Headquarters

El Mencho based his operations in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, turning it into the cartel's primary stronghold. According to the Mexican defence ministry, the 59-year-old was killed during a military raid in the Jalisco town of Tapalpa.

Colima and the Coastal Ports
Colima and the Coastal Ports

The CJNG maintained strict control over the small coastal state of Colima and the strategic Port of Manzanillo. US intelligence reports indicate this port was heavily utilised to import precursor chemicals from Asia for synthetic drug production.

Michoacán and Guanajuato
Michoacán and Guanajuato

Born in Michoacán, El Mencho turned his home state and neighbouring Guanajuato into battlegrounds to dominate production. Stratfor security analysis confirms the CJNG fought rival groups here to secure essential overland smuggling routes.

United States Trafficking Routes
United States Trafficking Routes

The US served as the primary, most lucrative destination for the cartel's illicit products. The US Drug Enforcement Administration reported that the CJNG was responsible for trafficking a significant per cent of the fentanyl entering America.

Texas and California
Texas and California

El Mencho's network established major distribution hubs within the US, particularly in border states. Federal court records link CJNG operatives to heavy trafficking activities in Texas cities like Houston and Dallas, as well as across California.

Guatemala
Guatemala

To secure southern supply lines, CJNG-linked criminal groups expanded operations toward the Guatemalan border. Following El Mencho's death, the Guatemalan government officially reinforced its strategic frontier sections to prevent cartel incursions.

A Global Transnational Empire
(Photograph: AFP)

A Global Transnational Empire

Beyond North and Central America, El Mencho built an extensive global enterprise. According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, his cartel established an operational presence in over 40 countries, moving narcotics into European and Asian markets.

