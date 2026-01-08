/‘Three-stage propulsion’: The reason behind Agni-V’s extraordinary range

Agni-V uses three distinct rocket stages, each igniting sequentially to propel the missile higher and faster. The first stage, drawing from Agni-III design, burns for 90 seconds and reaches 40 kilometres altitude. The second stage then fires to push the missile towards 150 kilometres, before the third stage takes over for final acceleration. This stepped approach allows each stage to do its specific job, then fall away, reducing weight for the next burn.