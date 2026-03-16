'The ultimate wingman': Why USS Spruance is the most important warship sailing next to USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Spruance acts as the ultimate shield for the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. Armed with 96 missile cells, laser systems, and attack helicopters, this 9,200-tonne destroyer neutralises threats in the Arabian Sea.
The warship is heavily armed with 96 Mk-41 vertical launching system cells. These silos carry a mix of Standard surface-to-air missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles. This extensive arsenal allows the crew to intercept incoming ballistic threats and strike land targets with absolute precision.
The USS Spruance acts as the primary escort for the USS Abraham Lincoln, a massive Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that displaces over 100,000 tonnes. The destroyer establishes a tight defensive perimeter around the flagship, ensuring it can safely launch fighter jets. This protection is critical for the carrier to maintain its operational capabilities.
The warship is currently operating alongside the carrier strike group in the volatile Arabian Sea. It provides a crucial layer of defence against regional threats, including recent hostilities involving Iranian military assets. The destroyer ensures commercial and military vessels can safely navigate these contested maritime routes.
The forward deck features a fully automated 5-inch, 62-calibre Mark-45 naval cannon. This lightweight gun provides rapid-fire defence against fast-approaching surface threats. During recent tensions, this standard deck gun was utilised to deter an Iranian vessel that sailed dangerously close to the carrier strike group.
The destroyer extends its tactical reach by operating two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from its flight deck. These aircraft carry advanced sensors and are armed with Hellfire missiles to neutralise enemy boats. They recently played a direct role in striking a hostile vessel that threatened the carrier group.
To counter the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems, the warship is equipped with the Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN). This solid-state laser system emits a high-intensity beam designed to blind the optical sensors of enemy drones. It effectively neutralises surveillance threats without needing to physically destroy the aircraft.
The vessel relies on the highly advanced Aegis Combat System to monitor the skies and surface waters. This sophisticated radar network tracks multiple targets simultaneously across hundreds of kilometres. It gives the command team the critical early warning needed to intercept projectiles long before they reach the aircraft carrier.
Powered by four General Electric gas turbine engines, the destroyer generates 100,000 shaft horsepower. This massive propulsion system allows the 9,200-tonne vessel to sustain speeds exceeding 30 knots. Its exceptional agility ensures it can rapidly manoeuvre to intercept threats or reposition alongside the flagship.
The primary mission of the destroyer is to safeguard human life during high-risk deployments. By forming an impenetrable shield, it protects the 5,000-plus crew members serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. The escort vessel stands as the ultimate bodyguard, ensuring naval personnel can execute their missions safely.
The destroyer is currently supporting Operation Epic Fury, a major power projection campaign in the Middle East. By firing Tomahawk land-attack missiles and intercepting enemy drones, it actively degrades hostile capabilities. Its presence guarantees the United States maintains sea control and regional stability.