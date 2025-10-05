/'The only humans to die in space': Inside the Soyuz 11 mission that shocked the world

On June 30, 1971, as Soyuz 11 descended back to Earth, communication with the spacecraft was lost. The capsule landed safely in Kazakhstan, but when recovery crews opened the hatch, they discovered all three cosmonauts dead. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation due to cabin depressurization. A valve between the orbital and descent modules had malfunctioned, causing the cabin to lose pressure at an altitude of 168 km. This depressurization led to the cosmonauts' deaths, making them the only humans to have died in space.

