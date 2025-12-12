/'Runway killer': Can India’s BrahMos missile shoot down Bangladesh’s Eurofighter Typhoons?

The distance between India’s border and Bangladesh’s primary airbases (like Kurmitola in Dhaka or the revived Lalmonirhat base) is extremely short. A BrahMos fired from West Bengal travels at Mach 2.8 (almost 1 km per second).

The Reality: The flight time to these bases is roughly 3 to 5 minutes. This gives the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) almost zero reaction time to scramble their Typhoons. By the time the radars detect the launch, the missile is already in the terminal phase.