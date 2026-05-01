LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Pressurised and lethal’: How the B-29 bomber unleashed unprecedented destruction in 1945

‘Pressurised and lethal’: How the B-29 bomber unleashed unprecedented destruction in 1945

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 01, 2026, 18:07 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 18:07 IST

Costing USD 3 billion, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress is history's most notorious aircraft. Featuring pressurised cabins and remote-controlled guns, it executed the deadliest conventional air raid in Tokyo and the only nuclear strikes in warfare.

A Record-Breaking Investment
1 / 7

A Record-Breaking Investment

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress was the single most expensive weapons programme of World War II, costing the US government USD 3 billion. This massive financial gamble actually surpassed the secretive Manhattan Project, reflecting the sheer scale of the aircraft's technological ambition.

The Pressurised Advantage
2 / 7

The Pressurised Advantage

Unlike older heavy bombers, the B-29 featured a fully pressurised cabin system. This allowed its 11-man crew to fly comfortably at an altitude of 33,000 feet, rendering the aircraft largely immune to most ground-based anti-aircraft fire and enemy fighters.

Remote-Controlled Lethality
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Remote-Controlled Lethality

Operating in the freezing upper atmosphere made traditional gun turrets impossible to man. To solve this, Boeing integrated an advanced analogue computer system, allowing gunners to fire the aircraft's ten .50-calibre machine guns via remote control from pressurised compartments.

The Firebombing Campaign
4 / 7

The Firebombing Campaign

Before deploying atomic weapons, the US military used fleets of B-29s to drop incendiary cluster bombs across Japanese cities. These low-altitude night raids were specifically designed to ignite massive firestorms in urban centres built primarily of wood and paper.

Operation Meetinghouse
5 / 7

Operation Meetinghouse

On the night of March 9, 1945, 334 B-29 bombers executed 'Operation Meetinghouse' over Tokyo. The resulting firestorm killed an estimated 100,000 people and destroyed one million homes, making it the single deadliest air raid in human history.

The Nuclear Threshold
6 / 7

The Nuclear Threshold

The B-29 cemented its notorious legacy when the US military initiated 'Project Silverplate' to modify the aircraft for nuclear payloads. Engineers stripped away defensive armour to safely accommodate the massive 9,700-pound atomic bombs developed in the Manhattan Project.

Changing Human History
7 / 7

Changing Human History

In August 1945, two modified B-29s named 'Enola Gay' and 'Bockscar' dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The unprecedented devastation caused by these two aircraft forced Japan's immediate surrender and ushered in the global nuclear age.

Trending Photo

What is India’s NASM-SR missile? A look at the accuracy & lethality of this indigenous sea-skimming anti-ship weapon
7

What is India’s NASM-SR missile? A look at the accuracy & lethality of this indigenous sea-skimming anti-ship weapon

Pakistan edges past India in press freedom as global media freedom declines: Check the list of top countries
6

Pakistan edges past India in press freedom as global media freedom declines: Check the list of top countries

What will Kim Kardashian wear at the Met Gala 2026? A look back at her most iconic outfits
8

What will Kim Kardashian wear at the Met Gala 2026? A look back at her most iconic outfits

‘Pressurised and lethal’: How the B-29 bomber unleashed unprecedented destruction in 1945
7

‘Pressurised and lethal’: How the B-29 bomber unleashed unprecedented destruction in 1945

LR-AShM hypersonic glide missile nears trials: What does it reveal about India’s next-generation strike capabilities?
7

LR-AShM hypersonic glide missile nears trials: What does it reveal about India’s next-generation strike capabilities?