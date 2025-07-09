/‘Porsche, Benz, BMW’: 5 fighter jets built for Hitler’s army by top car brands during WWII

Often called the world’s first operational jet-powered fighter, the Me 262 was a game-changer. It could reach speeds of over 870 km/h, making it much faster than any Allied aircraft at the time. While Messerschmitt designed the aircraft, BMW developed the early jet engines (BMW 003) used in its prototypes. Though the final production model used Junkers engines due to delays, BMW’s engineering helped push Germany into the jet age. The Me 262 was feared for its speed — but Hitler’s insistence on using it as a bomber limited its effectiveness.