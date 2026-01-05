LOGIN
'Partner in crime': 7 ways Nicholas Maduro's capture could hurt Iran and Ali Khamenei

Published: Jan 05, 2026, 20:28 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 20:28 IST

The capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces dismantles Iran's strategic hub in the Americas. It chokes Tehran's shadow economy, ends military cooperation, and emboldens protesters in Iran.

1. Loss of the Western Outpost
1. Loss of the Western Outpost

Maduro’s fall robs Iran of its primary strategic base in the Americas, a region Tehran used to pressure the US. The US "Don-roe Doctrine" aims to ensure no foreign adversary maintains a military or political presence in the hemisphere.

2. Choking Sanctions Evasion
2. Choking Sanctions Evasion

Venezuela served as a critical logistics hub for Iran to dodge US sanctions and move black-market oil. With Maduro gone, Tehran loses a vital partner used to generate billions in foreign exchange through shadow fleets.

3. Dismantling Hezbollah Networks
3. Dismantling Hezbollah Networks

The Maduro regime allegedly hosted Hezbollah-linked businesses and facilitators on Margarita Island. His capture deals a "fatal blow" to the criminal empires that directly fueled Iranian proxy funding.

4. End of Military Cooperation
4. End of Military Cooperation

Iran supplied Venezuela with Mohajer-6 drones and fast-attack boats to challenge US naval dominance in the Caribbean. The US operation removes a friendly government willing to host Iranian military advisers and advanced weaponry.

5. Deterrence Strategy Failure
5. Deterrence Strategy Failure

Maduro’s capture signals the limits of Iran's "forward defense" strategy built on defending allies to prevent domestic attacks. The raid serves as a clear warning to Khamenei that US intervention is no longer off the table.

6. Fueling Protests in Iran
6. Fueling Protests in Iran

Iranians have celebrated Maduro's fall on social media, drawing parallels between the two leaders. The event has emboldened protesters in Tehran who have been demanding an end to Islamic rule since late 2025.

7. Strategic Refuge Vanishes
7. Strategic Refuge Vanishes

Speculation previously suggested Venezuela could serve as a refuge for Iranian officials if the regime collapsed. With Maduro in US custody, Khamenei loses a potential "safe haven" for his inner circle and assets.

