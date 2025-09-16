LOGIN
'Over 20 people involved': FBI says Tyler Robinson's plot to kill Charlie Kirk was known to dozens

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 21:50 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 21:50 IST

The FBI director, Kash Patel, confirmed to the US Senate that these 20+ individuals are being scrutinised. He emphasised that they are running down every lead tied to possible broader violence and any allegation connected to this planned attack.

The Existence of a Large Network
The Existence of a Large Network

Over 20 individuals have been identified as part of Tyler Robinson’s online “network”, all of whom are now under full investigation by the FBI. These are people in his Discord chat and others connected to him. It is suspected that many of them might have had foreknowledge about an assassination plot targeting Charlie Kirk.

FBI's Confirmation of the Investigation

The FBI director, Kash Patel, confirmed to the US Senate that these 20+ individuals are being scrutinised. He emphasised that they are running down every lead tied to possible broader violence and any allegation connected to this planned attack.

Discord Chat as Nexus of Suspicion

The Discord chat appears to be a focal point of concern. The network of people under investigation were participants in Tyler Robinson’s Discord group. The question is whether they saw or heard hints of the plot and failed to report or act on it.

A Chilling Note: The Threat Before the Event

Among the most serious pieces of evidence is a written note by Tyler Robinson that stated: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” This note allegedly existed well before the shooting. After the shooting, this note was destroyed.

Destruction of the Note

The FBI confirmed not only that the threatening note existed, but also that it was destroyed after the shooting. Whether Tyler’s partner, Lance Twiggs, was aware of the note or had information about it remains unconfirmed.

Role of Lance Twiggs

Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s boyfriend, is mentioned in relation to the investigation. It is not yet confirmed whether Twiggs had knowledge of the note or whether he informed authorities of its existence.

Uncertainty Over Level of Foreknowledge

The FBI is investigating not just whether Robinson acted alone, but whether others knew or believed, something was going to happen and perhaps dismissed it as a joke. The crucial question is: to what degree did people in the network know, and what did they do (or not do) about their knowledge.

Broader Implications for Violence Prevention

The investigation into this network is being treated as part of a wider concern about political violence and threats. Director Patel said the FBI is “running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence.” The case is being closely watched for how intelligence, early warnings, and community behaviour play into preventing such attacks.

Timing of Revelations

The revelations about the existence of the Discord network and the note came after Charlie Kirk was shot. The threat note was apparently written well before, but only confirmed publicly after the incident.

Public and Political Fallout

The issue has become a part of a larger national debate. Questions are being raised in legislative settings (e.g. Senate) about how such plots can be identified and stopped. There is scrutiny not only of the suspect Robinson himself, but of those in his social orbit, and whether more robust preventive steps are needed in law enforcement, intelligence, and perhaps social media moderation.

