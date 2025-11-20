/‘News Apps vs Social Media’: Where do Indians see headlines first?

Published: Nov 20, 2025, 20:16 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 20:16 IST
Nearly half of Indians first see news headlines on social media like YouTube and WhatsApp. News apps remain crucial for trusted updates, especially in regional languages, but social media’s reach makes it the primary source for breaking news first.
Digital News Consumption Is Rising in India
Over 70 per cent of Indians prefer online sources for news. Mobile remains dominant, with 79 per cent of users accessing news via smartphones.
Social Media Tops as a First News Source
About 49 per cent of Indians rely on social media platforms such as YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook for breaking news headlines, making social media the most common first stop for news.
Popular News Apps Also Play a Key Role
Many apps capture a significant audience by offering regional language news and personalised notifications, which users often prefer for official headlines.
YouTube Leads News Discovery on Social Media
YouTube news channels have 55 per cent user reach in India, making it the top social media platform for news consumption, followed by WhatsApp and Facebook.
Regional News Growth Boosts App Popularity
With 60 per cent of digital consumption in India expected to be regional language content by 2025, news apps offering vernacular updates continue to gain ground.
Trust and Credibility Influence Choice
Although social media is widely used, many Indians still turn to trusted news apps and brands for verified information, especially during elections and major events.
Social Media Usually Comes First
While news apps offer detailed and trustworthy coverage, Indians most often encounter breaking news headlines first on social media platforms due to immediacy and widespread use.