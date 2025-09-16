/‘Mountain to desert’: 5 airbases in extreme terrains

Airbases in extreme terrains like mountains and deserts offer crucial strategic advantages. These bases use advanced technology and strategic locations to ensure rapid response. It show how specialised infrastructure and tough conditions help countries.
Airbases in tough terrains, like mountains or deserts, give strategic advantages. Which enables quick reach to hostile borders or remote areas. They require specialised infrastructure to cope with the environment and keep jets ready for action.
At almost 14,000 feet in Ladakh, Nyoma is one of the world’s highest operational airbases. It’s designed for harsh cold and thin air, with a long runway and advanced facilities to host fighter jets like Rafale and Su-30MKI.
Meiringen Airbase is built inside mountains, with underground hangars that shelter jets from attacks. It features special tunnels allowing rapid refuelling and launch even during conflict, making it a natural fortress in the Alpine region.
Situated in the desert, Al Dhafra supports advanced jets including F-15Es and provides vital reconnaissance and air defence in the Gulf. Its facilities are built to endure extreme heat and sandstorms, enabling the US and UAE forces to operate efficiently.
Located within Norway’s rugged Arctic mountains, Bardufoss has been upgraded for cold-weather operations and features hardened hangars. It plays a key role in guarding northern airspace with F-35 stealth fighters in a challenging climate.
While primarily a port, Jebel Ali hosts many air operations and accommodates naval and air assets despite desert conditions. Its proximity to the Persian Gulf makes it critical for logistics and rapid deployment.
Operating airbases in harsh terrains demands innovative engineering and resilient teams. These bases show how geography shapes defence strategy, ensuring readiness where it matters most from mountain strongholds to desert expanses.