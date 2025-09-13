/'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber

The US Air Force has confirmed the second flight of the B-21 Raider bomber in California, marking a major step toward fielding America’s first new long-range stealth bomber in over 30 years.
The Air Force announced that the second B-21 Raider has taken to the skies, significantly accelerating the test campaign. With two aircraft now in the program, officials say the pace of systems integration and evaluation will increase dramatically, cutting down timelines to operational readiness.
Built by Northrop Grumman, the B-21 is the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft. Unlike its predecessors, it incorporates advanced stealth, open-systems architecture, and nuclear-conventional versatility, making it a critical part of US defence against modern Chinese and Russian air defences.
The B-21 follows the legacy of Cold War bombers B-52, B-1, and B-2. Its stealthy flying-wing design resembles the B-2 Spirit, but with significant upgrades. Unlike the B-2’s staggering $2 billion cost per aircraft, the B-21 comes in at around $800 million per unit, designed for affordability and scalability.
The Raider’s design enables it to operate deep inside enemy airspace, evading the world’s most advanced radar systems. It will be capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, ensuring its role as a dual-capability platform within the US nuclear triad for decades to come.
The Air Force plans to acquire at least 100 B-21s, which will serve alongside 76 modernised B-52 Stratofortress aircraft. Together, they will form the backbone of America’s bomber fleet, offering both long-range strike power and strategic nuclear deterrence into the 21st century.
With past programs like the F-35 and KC-46 plagued by cost overruns, the Pentagon is closely monitoring the B-21. Officials emphasise that the program remains on budget and on schedule. Expanded testing with a second aircraft is expected to minimise risks and accelerate deployment.
Pentagon leaders highlight the B-21’s importance in the Indo-Pacific, where long distances and China’s growing missile arsenal threaten U.S. bases. The Raider’s stealth, range, and survivability give American commanders greater flexibility in deterring adversaries and projecting power globally.