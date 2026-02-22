/'Mojtaba option': Inside Trump’s classified option to decapitate Iran’s leadership

Trump has consistently campaigned against dragging the US into "endless wars" or massive, boots-on-the-ground invasions like Iraq. A decapitation strike aligns perfectly with his preference for sudden, high-impact, surgical operations. Military analysts point to the recent US extraction of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela (early 2026) as the blueprint. By removing the linchpin of the regime, Washington hopes to force a rapid collapse of the system without committing hundreds of thousands of American troops to a prolonged ground war.