  • /'MIRV technology': How Agni-V can carry multiple nuclear warheads at once

'MIRV technology': How Agni-V can carry multiple nuclear warheads at once

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 16:23 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 16:23 IST

India’s Agni-V now features MIRV technology, allowing it to multiple nuclear warheads to strike multiple targets. This makes India one of the few nations with such advanced power.

1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

MIRV stands for Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle. Unlike traditional missiles that carry a single warhead, this system allows a single Agni-V to deploy multiple nuclear weapons against different locations.

2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The advanced Agni-V variant is designed to carry multiple warheads. This capability means a single launch can saturate enemy air defences by attacking various strategic points simultaneously with high precision.

3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

By mastering this complex technology, India joins a small group of nations including the US, UK, Russia, France, and China. It demonstrates India's growing indigenous expertise in sophisticated missile physics and navigation.

4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Agni-V has a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres, covering nearly all of Asia and parts of Europe. MIRV tech ensures that even if some warheads are intercepted, others can still reach their intended targets.

5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The MIRV-equipped Agni-V was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It features high-accuracy sensor packages and avionics that ensure the warheads hit their targets with extreme reliability.

6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

This upgrade is a major leap for India’s "no first use" policy. It ensures a credible second-strike capability, making it difficult for an adversary to neutralise India's entire nuclear arsenal in one go.

7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The successful flight test of Mission Divyastra confirmed the seamless performance of the re-entry vehicles. This milestone marks a significant shift in the regional power balance and India's technological standing.

