/''Mirage, MiG-21 and more': 5 fighter jets you can technically buy as a civilian

The MiG-21, one of the most mass-produced supersonic jets in history, is now available on the private market in limited quantities. Retired by several air forces, including those of Eastern Europe and Asia, these jets are often auctioned off to collectors and private aviation enthusiasts. While owning one is legal in some countries, flying it requires special licensing, maintenance, and demilitarisation, like removing any functioning weapons systems.
The Mirage III is a French-made delta-winged fighter that was exported to several countries during the Cold War. Many retired units have made their way into civilian hands, particularly in Australia and the U.S. These jets are often bought by wealthy aviation collectors or used in air shows. They offer supersonic speed and military-grade handling, just without the weapons.
The F-5 was built for affordability and agility, used by US allies around the globe. Today, a few of these jets have found homes with civilian owners. Some even use them for pilot training, movie props, or mock combat training under contract with defence agencies. If you can afford the multi-million-dollar price tag, and follow aviation laws, this is one of the most accessible American-made fighters to own.
The L-39 is a Czech-made trainer and light attack aircraft that's become the go-to fighter for private jet collectors. It’s the most commonly owned “fighter-style” jet among civilians due to its affordability, reliability, and availability. It's slower and less powerful than frontline fighters, but offers a fighter jet experience legally and affordably, often priced under $1 million.
The BAE Hawk, famously used by the Red Arrows (UK’s aerobatic team), is occasionally found on the private market. While it requires extensive certification and logistical support, it offers a near-modern fighter experience with strong performance and sleek design. Some private defence contractors and wealthy enthusiasts in the US and Europe have managed to acquire and operate them legally.
While the idea of owning a fighter jet sounds like sci-fi fantasy, a select group of retired military aircraft is legally available to civilians, under strict regulations. However, the costs of purchase, demilitarisation, licensing, and upkeep can run into the millions. These aren’t toys, they’re high-powered machines that require serious responsibility.