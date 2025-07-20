LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /''Mirage, MiG-21 and more': 5 fighter jets you can technically buy as a civilian

''Mirage, MiG-21 and more': 5 fighter jets you can technically buy as a civilian

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 16:16 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 16:16 IST

The costs of purchase, demilitarisation, licensing, and upkeep can run into the millions. These aren’t toys, they’re high-powered machines that require serious responsibility.

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21
1 / 6
(Photograph: Air Museum France)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21

The MiG-21, one of the most mass-produced supersonic jets in history, is now available on the private market in limited quantities. Retired by several air forces, including those of Eastern Europe and Asia, these jets are often auctioned off to collectors and private aviation enthusiasts. While owning one is legal in some countries, flying it requires special licensing, maintenance, and demilitarisation, like removing any functioning weapons systems.

Dassault Mirage III
2 / 6
(Photograph: Dassault)

Dassault Mirage III

The Mirage III is a French-made delta-winged fighter that was exported to several countries during the Cold War. Many retired units have made their way into civilian hands, particularly in Australia and the U.S. These jets are often bought by wealthy aviation collectors or used in air shows. They offer supersonic speed and military-grade handling, just without the weapons.

Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter
3 / 6
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter

The F-5 was built for affordability and agility, used by US allies around the globe. Today, a few of these jets have found homes with civilian owners. Some even use them for pilot training, movie props, or mock combat training under contract with defence agencies. If you can afford the multi-million-dollar price tag, and follow aviation laws, this is one of the most accessible American-made fighters to own.

Aero L-39 Albatros
4 / 6
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Aero L-39 Albatros

The L-39 is a Czech-made trainer and light attack aircraft that's become the go-to fighter for private jet collectors. It’s the most commonly owned “fighter-style” jet among civilians due to its affordability, reliability, and availability. It's slower and less powerful than frontline fighters, but offers a fighter jet experience legally and affordably, often priced under $1 million.

BAE Hawk
5 / 6
(Photograph: WikICommons)

BAE Hawk

The BAE Hawk, famously used by the Red Arrows (UK’s aerobatic team), is occasionally found on the private market. While it requires extensive certification and logistical support, it offers a near-modern fighter experience with strong performance and sleek design. Some private defence contractors and wealthy enthusiasts in the US and Europe have managed to acquire and operate them legally.

Conclusion
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Conclusion

While the idea of owning a fighter jet sounds like sci-fi fantasy, a select group of retired military aircraft is legally available to civilians, under strict regulations. However, the costs of purchase, demilitarisation, licensing, and upkeep can run into the millions. These aren’t toys, they’re high-powered machines that require serious responsibility.

Trending Photo

''Mirage, MiG-21 and more': 5 fighter jets you can technically buy as a civilian
6

''Mirage, MiG-21 and more': 5 fighter jets you can technically buy as a civilian

From Sourav Ganguly to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian legends who never won an ICC World Cup
5

From Sourav Ganguly to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian legends who never won an ICC World Cup

5 fighter jets that drink fuel like it’s happy hour at 40,000 feet
6

5 fighter jets that drink fuel like it’s happy hour at 40,000 feet

Why repeated fighter jet ejections usually end a flying career?
7

Why repeated fighter jet ejections usually end a flying career?

5 most deadliest planes that are not fighter jets
7

5 most deadliest planes that are not fighter jets