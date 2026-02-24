LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon’: Tehran FM says deal with US possible ‘only if’ diplomacy is prioritised

‘Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon’: Tehran FM says deal with US possible ‘only if’ diplomacy is prioritised

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 24:34 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 24:34 IST

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will never develop nuclear weapons and is ready for a fair US deal in Geneva, but only if diplomacy is prioritised over military threats.

Iranian FM on deal with US
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Iranian FM on deal with US

Amid the diplomatic tensions over the Tehran nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic will resume the talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a "fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time".

'Fair and equitable deal'
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Fair and equitable deal'

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time," he said on X.

'Iran will under no circumstances ever...'
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Iran will under no circumstances ever...'

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he added.

'Historic opportunity'
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Historic opportunity'

The minister also said, "We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."

'A peaceful resolution'
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'A peaceful resolution'

"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences," he said further.

Trending Photo

‘Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon’: Tehran FM says deal with US possible ‘only if’ diplomacy is prioritised
5

‘Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon’: Tehran FM says deal with US possible ‘only if’ diplomacy is prioritised

Four years on: A flashback of harrowing nights Indian students spent in Ukrainian bunkers
5

Four years on: A flashback of harrowing nights Indian students spent in Ukrainian bunkers

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time
5

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time

New threat to US Navy? How China's CM-302 supersonic missiles could boost Iran’s naval strike power
7

New threat to US Navy? How China's CM-302 supersonic missiles could boost Iran’s naval strike power

Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition
5

Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition