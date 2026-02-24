/‘Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon’: Tehran FM says deal with US possible ‘only if’ diplomacy is prioritised

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will never develop nuclear weapons and is ready for a fair US deal in Geneva, but only if diplomacy is prioritised over military threats.
Amid the diplomatic tensions over the Tehran nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic will resume the talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a "fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time".
"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time," he said on X.
"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he added.
The minister also said, "We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."
"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences," he said further.