/‘Ideology of Devil’: How Gen Z like Tyler Robinson get brainwashed into leftist cult

From college campuses to TikTok feeds, Gen Z is being pulled into radical leftist cult-like thinking. Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s shooter, is just one shocking outcome. Here’s how this dangerous brainwashing works.
Universities have become breeding grounds for extremist leftist narratives. Instead of debate, students are fed one-sided rhetoric that paints conservatives as enemies. Tyler Robinson’s transformation started in this same echo chamber of professors and activists.
Social media platforms, especially TikTok, are not just for dances and memes anymore. They’re hubs of leftist propaganda where influencers glorify rebellion and demonise tradition. Robinson reportedly consumed hours of radicalised digital content before the assassination.
Gen Z leftists are constantly told they’re victims of society. This narrative creates a toxic mindset where frustration is weaponized against “oppressors.” Robinson’s writings show he saw Kirk as part of a “system” holding him back.
The leftist cult thrives by dehumanising its opposition. Instead of disagreeing with ideas, they label conservatives as fascists, racists, or threats. Robinson allegedly saw Kirk not as a man, but as an obstacle that had to be “removed.”
Online communities and group chats give young radicals validation. They push each other deeper into extremism, normalising violent fantasies. Robinson’s trail of messages points to peers who cheered his growing hatred instead of stopping him.
Gen Z leftism feeds on outrage like a drug. Every news cycle, meme, or trending hashtag fuels more anger. Robinson, obsessed with proving his “resistance,” allowed this cycle of outrage to push him toward a deadly decision.
Many young leftists live more online than offline. Constant exposure to curated rage makes them lose touch with real-world nuance. Robinson’s reality blurred until his only focus became the “enemy” he had to silence.
At its core, leftist ideology works like a cult, it promises identity, belonging, and purpose. For a lonely, disillusioned Gen Z like Robinson, it was irresistible. But the cost of belonging to this cult was his soul and Kirk’s life.