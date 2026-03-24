/'Holding the line': Why the US refuses to move the USS Abraham Lincoln away from Iran

The US keeps the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East to project air superiority and deter Iranian threats, entirely rejecting Tehran's claims that the warship was forced to retreat.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that weighs over 100,000 tonnes. Washington refuses to withdraw this massive vessel from the Middle East as it serves as a critical platform for American air superiority over the Persian Gulf. It remains a powerful symbol of military deterrence against Tehran during the ongoing conflict.
Iranian military officials and politicians recently claimed they inflicted a historic defeat on the US Navy, forcing the carrier to retreat. The US Central Command dismissed these statements as unverifiable propaganda aimed at boosting the morale of domestic forces. The massive warship remains fully operational and has not fled the battlefield.
The warship is strategically positioned to prevent any disruptions to international shipping lanes in the region. US forces are actively targeting fortified Iranian anti-ship cruise missile positions along the coast to neutralise threats to maritime trade. Keeping the vessel nearby ensures that vital commercial transit routes remain open and secure.
This floating airbase can carry up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Its Carrier Air Wing Nine includes advanced F/A-18E Super Hornets and F-35C Lightning stealth fighters. Moving the ship away would deprive the US military of the rapid aerial strike capabilities needed to respond to regional emergencies.
The aircraft carrier accommodates a dedicated crew of around 3,200 sailors and an additional air wing of 2,480 personnel. These 5,680 service members operate under extreme pressure while maintaining a high level of combat readiness. Withdrawing these forces would signal an unintended American concession amid the escalating Middle Eastern crisis.
The carrier does not operate alone; it is escorted by at least three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. Ships like the USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. provide a powerful defensive shield against incoming drone and missile attacks. This layered defence formation makes it extremely difficult for enemy forces to score a direct hit.
Washington is maintaining its naval presence to project strength and prevent the current hostilities from spiralling further. The deployment is part of the largest US military buildup in the region since 2003, reflecting the severity of the crisis. Holding the line with the carrier is essential to coercing compliance and stabilising the area.