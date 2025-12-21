/‘He knows what I want’: Trump sends mystery message to Maduro

Trump tells NBC News that Maduro 'knows exactly what I want' as tensions rise. The US refuses to rule out war while enforcing a massive naval blockade on Venezuelan oil.
During a phone interview with NBC News, President Trump sent a mysterious message to Nicolas Maduro. He claimed that the Venezuelan leader already knows exactly what the United States wants from his government.
Trump declined to say if his goal is to remove Maduro from power, instead stating that "he knows better than anybody". The president suggested that the conditions for ending the standoff have already been communicated.
The US naval fleet is currently enforcing a total blockade of all sanctioned tankers to pressure the regime. Reports show that Venezuelan oil exports have plummeted by over 75 per cent this month due to the maritime pressure.
When asked if the escalating tensions could lead to a direct military conflict, Trump told NBC News that he does not rule it out. He stated that all options remain on the table while the naval mission continues.
The president signalled that the US military may soon move its operations from the sea onto land. Trump warned that targeted strikes inside Venezuela are expected to begin "very soon" to increase the pressure.
The White House has designated the Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organisation to justify the use of force. This legal move allows the US to target regime assets and infrastructure more aggressively than before.
As the US fleet encircles the nation, the international community is warning of a massive humanitarian crisis. Regional leaders are concerned that the cryptic standoff could quickly turn into a full-scale regional war.