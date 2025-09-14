'He deserved the bullet': US teacher fired for praising Tyler Robinson after Charlie Kirk’s murder

LOGIN
  • /'He deserved the bullet': US teacher fired for praising Tyler Robinson after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST

A Long Island middle school teacher has been dismissed after allegedly praising Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, during a classroom discussion. Parents and students were left shocked, sparking outrage and an investigation into the teacher’s conduct.

The Incident in the Classroom
(Photograph: FBI)

During a current events discussion, the teacher allegedly referred to Robinson as a “symbol of resistance” and claimed Kirk’s death was “inevitable because of his politics.”

Students Left Confused and Distressed
Several 11–13-year-olds went home upset. One parent said: “My daughter asked if it’s okay to celebrate someone’s death, that’s horrifying.”

Use of Political Themes
(Photograph: X)

Students reported that the teacher linked the killing to broader debates on anti-fascism and LGBTQ+ rights, framing Kirk’s activism as “dangerous.”

Immediate School Response
(Photograph: X)

Harborview Middle School confirmed the teacher was placed on administrative leave. Officials said his conduct was “deeply inappropriate.”

Principal’s Letter to Parents
(Photograph: X)

Principal Diane Russo wrote to families, assuring them the teacher would not return until the matter is resolved. The letter called the incident “against the values of the school community.”

Counseling Support for Students
(Photograph: X)

Social workers were deployed to provide emotional support to students who felt traumatized by the comments and class discussion.

Wider Political Backlash
(Photograph: Utah Gov office)

The controversy sparked national debate. Conservative commentators slammed the teacher as “disgusting,” while some progressives said it reflected frustration with Kirk’s rhetoric.

