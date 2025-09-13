/'From India to Israel': 8 countries investing heavily in drone warfare

Drone technology is rapidly transforming modern warfare. Countries across the globe are investing billions into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, combat, and intelligence-gathering missions. Here’s a look at 8 nations leading the drone revolution.
The US is a global leader in drone technology, using UAVs like the MQ-9 Reaper for reconnaissance and precision strikes. The Pentagon continues to invest heavily in autonomous drones and AI integration to enhance battlefield capabilities and reduce human risk.
China has rapidly expanded its drone program, producing models such as the Wing Loong and CH-5 for both military and export purposes. Beijing is focusing on long-range combat drones capable of striking targets hundreds of miles away.
Israel has been a pioneer in drone warfare, deploying UAVs for surveillance and targeted strikes in conflict zones. Companies like Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries are continuously innovating stealth and loitering munition drones.
Turkey has emerged as a major drone exporter, with models like the Bayraktar TB2 gaining international attention. Turkish drones have been used effectively in conflicts from Syria to Ukraine, showcasing their cost-effective precision strike capabilities.
Russia is investing in both reconnaissance and combat drones, including the Orion and Okhotnik stealth UAVs. Moscow aims to modernize its armed forces with drones capable of complementing traditional air and ground operations.
The UK is enhancing its drone capabilities through programs like the Protector RG Mk1. These UAVs are designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, with potential integration into the Royal Air Force’s combat operations.
India is focusing on domestic drone production and strategic deployment along contested borders. UAVs like the DRDO Rustom and imported Heron drones are used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence missions in border regions.
France is investing in combat drones like the nEUROn UCAV, designed for autonomous and stealth missions. Paris is prioritising drone technology as part of its broader modernisation of air defence and strategic capabilities.