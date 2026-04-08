/'Fighter jets, missiles, warships': Which weapons will define future wars? Inside the most in-demand systems of next decade

The United States continues to dominate the global arms market, accounting for 42 per cent of exports, “more than the next seven largest suppliers combined”. Findings suggest that future demand for advanced weapons systems will remain closely tied to alliance structures, regional tensions and sustained rearmament efforts across Europe and beyond. SIPRI notes that while predicting future arms transfers is difficult, existing orders and ongoing negotiations provide a clear indication of emerging trends. Data on high-value systems such as combat aircraft and major warships suggests that the United States will remain “by far the largest supplier of major arms beyond 2025”, with other suppliers trailing at varying distances.