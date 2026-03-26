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‘Every single one knocked down’: The secret behind the USS Abraham Lincoln’s flawless missile shield

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 03:20 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 03:20 IST

The US Navy intercepted 100+ Iranian missiles targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The USD 6.8 billion supercarrier survived using a layered defence shield of Aegis destroyers, EA-18G Growlers, and advanced SM-6 missiles.

Missile Swarm
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(Photograph: AFP)

Missile Swarm

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran fired exactly 101 highly sophisticated missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln. Despite the unprecedented scale of the attack, the US Navy confirmed that every single projectile was successfully intercepted and knocked down into the Arabian Sea.

The Aegis Combat System
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

The Aegis Combat System

The carrier never travels alone; it is surrounded by Arleigh Burke-class destroyers like the USS Spruance and USS O'Kane. These escort ships are equipped with the Aegis Combat System, which uses advanced radar to automatically track and destroy dozens of incoming threats simultaneously.

EA-18G Growler Jamming
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

EA-18G Growler Jamming

Before kinetic interceptors are even fired, the US Navy deploys EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft to blind the enemy. These jets scramble the guidance systems of incoming Iranian Qader cruise missiles, effectively cutting off their ability to lock onto the supercarrier.

F-35C Early Warning Patrols
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(Photograph: AFP)

F-35C Early Warning Patrols

The USS Abraham Lincoln maintains a constant combat air patrol using advanced fifth-generation F-35C fighter jets. These stealth fighters act as flying sensor hubs, detecting low-flying sea-skimming drones and missiles from hundreds of miles away before they reach the fleet.

The Phalanx CIWS 'Buzzsaw'
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

The Phalanx CIWS 'Buzzsaw'

As the absolute last line of defence, the supercarrier uses the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). This automated, radar-guided Gatling gun fires 4,500 armour-piercing rounds per minute, creating an impenetrable wall of metal to shred any missile seconds before impact.

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