LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘End of the world’: Why B-2 Bomber and nuclear combination is deadly for human civilisation

‘End of the world’: Why B-2 Bomber and nuclear combination is deadly for human civilisation

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 13:34 IST

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, paired with modern thermonuclear bombs, represents one of the most destructive capabilities ever created by humanity. Here’s why experts call this combination catastrophic for civilisation itself.

Stealth Meets Nuclear Firepower
1 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Stealth Meets Nuclear Firepower

The B-2 bomber was designed to penetrate the world’s most advanced air defence systems. Its radar-evading stealth allows it to carry nuclear bombs deep into enemy territory without detection. Unlike ballistic missiles, which can be tracked, a B-2 can silently deliver nuclear strikes with almost no warning.

Nuclear Payload Capacity
2 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Nuclear Payload Capacity

The B-2 can carry up to 18,000 kg of weapons, including the B83 nuclear bomb, which has a maximum yield of 1.2 megatons—80 times more powerful than Hiroshima. A single bomber could unleash devastation across multiple cities in one mission.

Global Reach
3 / 7
(Photograph: AF.mil)

Global Reach

With a range of over 11,000 km without refuelling, and the ability to refuel mid-air, the B-2 can strike anywhere in the world within hours. This makes it a true “global strike” weapon, unmatched in reach and speed.

The Human Cost
4 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

The Human Cost

Studies show that even the use of a fraction of the US nuclear arsenal could lead to nuclear winter—where soot and debris block sunlight, collapsing agriculture worldwide and leading to famine. A B-2 mission dropping just a handful of high-yield bombs could trigger such a chain reaction.

Deterrence or Doom?
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Deterrence or Doom?

While the US maintains that the B-2’s nuclear role is primarily deterrence, critics argue that its stealth makes it a first-strike weapon, lowering the threshold for nuclear conflict. The very existence of this bomber–bomb pairing increases risks during global tensions.

A Cold War Legacy, A Modern Threat
6 / 7
(Photograph: Air Force Museum)

A Cold War Legacy, A Modern Threat

Developed during the Cold War, the B-2 continues to be upgraded for modern nuclear missions. Its presence highlights how, even in the 21st century, nuclear war remains a very real threat to humanity.

Why Experts Call It Civilization-Ending
7 / 7
(Photograph: Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Why Experts Call It Civilization-Ending

Unlike conventional wars, a B-2–led nuclear strike would not just kill millions instantly, it could unravel global civilisation itself by destroying cities, economies, and food systems. That’s why defence experts often describe it as a potential “end of the world” machine.

Trending Photo

‘End of the world’: Why B-2 Bomber and nuclear combination is deadly for human civilisation
7

‘End of the world’: Why B-2 Bomber and nuclear combination is deadly for human civilisation

Why 5th-gen fighter jets like Su-57 and F-35 are already outdated for warfare
7

Why 5th-gen fighter jets like Su-57 and F-35 are already outdated for warfare

In 2 million years, Voyager 2 could drift into the Galactic Halo but what is it?
7

In 2 million years, Voyager 2 could drift into the Galactic Halo but what is it?

The observable universe is just 5% of reality, 95% remains invisible!
7

The observable universe is just 5% of reality, 95% remains invisible!

Russia is struggling to build more Su-57 fighter jets but India could help! Here's how
7

Russia is struggling to build more Su-57 fighter jets but India could help! Here's how