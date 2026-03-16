With international intelligence leaking that Mojtaba suffered severe internal trauma and the amputation of at least one leg before being evacuated to Russia, the Islamic Republic is facing an unprecedented legal crisis.
The regime can no longer hide that their leader was caught in the crossfire. In an on-the-record interview with The Guardian, Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, confirmed Mojtaba was wounded in the opening salvos of Operation Epic Fury, stating: "I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured."
The severity of those injuries is catastrophic. According to a bombshell report by The Sun, a source inside Tehran's Sina University Hospital leaked that Mojtaba "lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage." Crucially, the source claimed he is "apparently in a coma," necessitating his secret medical evacuation aboard a Russian military aircraft to a presidential compound in Moscow, as reported by Al-Jarida.
An amputation alone does not legally disqualify a Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei famously ruled with a paralyzed arm. However, the incapacitation caused by these injuries is a fatal legal flaw. Article 109 of the Iranian Constitution demands that the leader possess "prudence, courage, administrative skills, and social/political insight." A leader who is allegedly comatose, undergoing massive surgeries, and hiding in a foreign country physically lacks the "administrative capability" required to command a nation in the middle of a war.
Iran has a legal fail-safe for an incapacitated leader. Article 111 of the Constitution clearly states that if the Supreme Leader becomes "incapable of fulfilling his constitutional duties" or loses any of the qualifications mentioned in Article 109, he "will be dismissed." Mojtaba's physical absence and inability to lead hand his political rivals within the 88-member Assembly of Experts the exact constitutional mechanism needed to legally remove him from power.
While physical disfigurement is not a legal disqualifier, it is a massive psychological weapon. In the ultra-conservative factions of Iran's hardline clerical establishment, sudden, catastrophic disfigurement is often whispered about as a loss of Farr-e Izadi (divine favor) or outright "divine punishment." Rivals within the regime are already using this cultural stigma to destroy his aura of invincibility and undermine his theological authority among the clerics in Qom.
This constitutional crisis is the exact reason Tehran is running a massive digital cover-up. BBC Verify recently exposed that the "new" official photos of Mojtaba promoted by Iranian state media were actually AI-manipulated old images. The regime knows that if the Assembly of Experts and the military see a comatose or incapacitated leader, it instantly triggers the Article 111 dismissal process.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operates on the projection of absolute terror and strength. They will not take orders from a man they perceive as physically weak or incapacitated in Moscow. With Mojtaba removed from the board, the IRGC is currently operating autonomously, launching ballistic missiles without a centralised commander-in-chief and pushing the nation closer to a factional civil war for succession.