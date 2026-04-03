/'Cat and Mouse': Why F-15E fighter jet remains vulnerable to Iranian air defenses

The radar cross-section (RCS) of an aircraft dictates how easily enemy radar can detect it. Compared to the extremely faint signatures of fifth-generation stealth jets, the F-15E carries a relatively massive RCS, commonly cited as roughly 10 square meters. The complex external hardpoints, heavily loaded with an array of conformal fuel tanks, bomb racks, drop tanks, and air-to-air missiles, inevitably reflect massive amounts of radar energy back to hostile sensors. This lack of stealth explicitly allows formidable Iranian surface-to-air missile systems to track the aircraft from hundreds of miles away.