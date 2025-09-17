/‘Brainwashed by Discord?’: How Tyler Robinson was radicalised before killing Charlie Kirk

Official authorities believe Tyler Robinson may have been radicalised online before the killing of Charlie Kirk. To know more in detail, Discord chats, gaming forums, and certain internet cultures are being investigated.
Tyler Robinson, age 22, has been charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, during an event in Utah. Tyler Robinson was caught after a manhunt, and now the investigation into the crime continues.
Utah’s governor, FBI and other officials believe Robinson may have become radicalised through several online platforms. Reports say these included Discord, Reddit, gaming groups, and “dark web” forums, but no official has pointed to a single website as responsible.
Discord, widely used by gamers, became a key part of the investigation. Messages on Discord reportedly showed Robinson taking responsibility soon after the shooting. However, Discord’s company said their checks found no proof the attack was planned or encouraged on their platform.
Over 20 people in a Discord group chat are being questioned by US law enforcement. In this chat, Robinson is said to have admitted to the shooting and discussed his intent to turn himself in. Officials continue to examine the chat’s contents for details of possible radicalisation.
Engraved bullets found at the scene carried references to online gaming, meme culture, and even protest music. Investigators believe Robinson was influenced by various online communities, not just Discord, but by a wider web of internet activity.
Up to now, there is no verified evidence that Robinson openly planned the attack on Discord, and the company says it has shared all relevant data with investigators. The full online trail, including older internet and gaming forums, is still being traced by authorities.
The FBI and state police are still tracking all digital and real-life contacts of Robinson. The case is seen as another warning about how digital spaces can be misused. New findings are expected in court as the investigation continues.